NEW LOTHROP — Riding a stubborn defense that forced four fumbles and getting just enough from their offense, New Lothrop stung Jackson Lumen Christi Thursday night 12-7 in what Hornets head coach Clint Galvas called a “statement game.”
Consider that statement made.
Immediately following Thursday’s win, Galvas was well-aware his team’s Week 1 victory over a perennial state powerhouse will raise some eyebrows around Michigan.
“Our whole thing coming in was, you don’t have too many Week 1 statement games,” Galvas said. “This was a statement game for us.”
The victory was also a bit of revenge for the Hornets, who lost to the Titans 27-14 in the 2021 season opener.
A steady rain fell during most of Thursday’s game, leading to four fumbles by the Titans — all of which were recovered by the Hornets. Galvas said the weather wasn’t perfect, but his players were able to adapt to the elements.
“I don’t know if this is the ideal weather that we love for us,” Galvas said. “We were able to withstand their punches, and we punched back a little bit. Two good teams playing football, that’s why the score was 12-7. It was a tight game.”
Lumen Christi opened the scoring with just over three minutes left in the first quarter, after both teams went three and out.
Grayson Orr then recovered a Titans fumble inside the Hornets 10-yard line in the second quarter, before QB Jack Kulhanek hit Nick Barnette on a 56-yard strike. The two-point try was no good, leaving Lumen Christi up 7-6.
In the second half, however, the Hornets defense was stout, shutting out the Titans run game.
Kulhanek then ran one in himself on the ground from 3 yards out, putting the Hornets up 12-7 and completing the game’s scoring.
Lumen Christi got the ball back with about 5 minutes remaining, but Kaven Unagst picked off a pass at midfield, ending the Titans’ last scoring threat.
New Lothrop then picked up two first downs and was able to kneel out the clock.
As the final seconds ticked away, the Hornets had a raucous celebration, which Galvas seemed to revel in. He referenced last year’s 7-4 record, which for most teams is a good season. New Lothrop, however, won state championships in 2018 and 2020, and hadn’t lost more than twice in a season since going 7-4 in 2009 — Galvas’ first year at the helm.
The Hornets clearly have their sights set higher than “good.”
“This year, we get to kind of sneak up a little bit,” Galvas said, adding that his team might surprise some this season. “I think now that in Division 7, maybe we got a little respect back that people think we lost last year.”
