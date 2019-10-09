ALMA — Owosso and Corunna finished 10th and 11th, respectively, at Tuesday’s Division 3 regional at Pine River Country Club.
Kennedy Peplinski of Owosso was the low scorer among area participants with a 115 and finished 29th. Ellie Feldpausch (121), Grace Basso (126) and Kylie Lewis (141) completed the Trojans’ scoring.
Corunna was led by senior Kylie Brooks, who shot 119 for 36th overall.
Also scoring for the Cavs were Danielle French (124), Ava Champion (128) and Caitlyn Johnson (140).
Flint Powers won the regional with a 336 total, led by medalist Maggie Knight, who shot 73. Owosso finished with 503 and Corunna had 511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.