ELSIE — After honoring seniors Madison Cunningham, Amber Dorn, Karli Witt, Tristin Ziola, Taylor Stinson and Allison Reppenhagen, Ovid-Elsie’s girls soccer team defeated Byron 8-0 Tuesday.
Hailee Campbell had a hat trick and Evalyn Cole scored twice during the Senior Night victory. Witt, Reppenhagen and Cunningham also scored as the Marauders improved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
“Our seniors had a lot to do with tonight’s win and with our successes as a team over the years,” Ovid-Elsie coach Craig Thelen said.
Cole had two assists for the Marauders, who led 7-0 at halftime and scored their last goal with 13:20 left in the contest.
“As a team, I was extremely happy with our passing tonight,” Thelen said. “Our team is really playing unselfish soccer right now.”
Byron goalie Hailee Schott made 15 saves. Taylor Stinson had one save for the Marauders.
