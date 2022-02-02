CORUNNA — The Cavaliers placed first in every event except diving while downing visiting Lapeer 109-71 Tuesday to improve to 6-1 overall.
Grant Kerry swept the 50-yard freestyle (23.51 seconds) and the 100 free (55.59), while Caden Earl won the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 34.39 seconds) and 100 butterfly (1:06.12). Ayden Henry topped the 200 free (2:05.07) and 500 free (5:55.53).
Other individual winners for Corunna were Dante Dunkin (100 breaststroke, 1:14.30) and Jackson Reid (100 backstroke, 1:16.06).
The Cavaliers topped the 200 medley relay (2:01.01) with Lukas Homola, Dunkin, Earl and Kerry; the 200 free relay (1:43.63) with Henry, Earl, Dunkin and Kerry; and the 400 free relay (4:26.75) with Henry, Collin Craven, Reid and Sully Martin.
Ogemaw Heights 99, Chesaning 74
WEST BRANCH — Ogemaw Heights defeated Chesaning 99-74 Tuesday.
Chesaning received solo victories from Sophie Grover (200-yard individual medley), Gwen Lapine (500 freestyle) and Levi Maier (100 breaststroke). The Indians also were first in the 400 free relay with Caleb Chalco, Corbin Walker, Lapine and Maier.
Chalco delivered personal-best times in the 200 free and 100 butterfly. Arianna Barancik delivered a personal-best swim in the 200 individual medley.
