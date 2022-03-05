DETROIT — New Lothrop’s Isiah Pasik will defend his state championship later today after cruising through the first three rounds of the 285-pound bracket at the Division 4 individual finals Friday.
Pasik pinned two opponents Friday — Ethan Hardy of Perry (2:32) and Bangor’s Zach Hayes (54 seconds). He topped Byron’s Matthew Johnson by disqualification.
Pasik (46-0) will take on Mason County Central’s Andrew Quinn (50-1).
Teammates Grayson Orr (215) and Dalton Birchmeier (130) will also wrestle for a state title. Orr picked up two pins and a 4-3 decision in the quarterfinals. Birchmeier won 7-4 and 4-3, then got an injury forfeit to make the final.
Orr (47-5) will battle Caden Ferris (48-0) of Delton Kellogg for the 215 title, while Birchmeier (31-12) takes on Derek Mayle (37-3) of Breckenridge.
Johnson will wrestle in the consolation bracket after making the semifinals; he can do no worse than eighth place. Hardy was eliminated by Matthias Miller of Newberry.
Still alive
- 189: Cooper Symons, New Lothrop and Mikey Brooks, Laingsburg. Symons made it to the semifinals before falling 18-5. Brooks also made the semifinals after picking up a pair of pins. He then lost to Drew Allgeyer 24-9.
- 140: Seth Grooms, Perry. Grooms won his first match with a 1:14 pin, then fell 8-0 in the quarterfinals. He beat Cass City’s Cameron Gottschalk 7-2 in the consolation round to stay in the tournament.
- 130: Aden Baynes, Laingsburg. Baynes won twice to make the semifinals, where he lost 3-1.
- 112: Daven Lockwood, New Lothrop. Lockwood won his first match, then was knocked out of the championship bracket on a 3-1 decision. He then won 9-2 on the consolation side.
Eliminated
- 215: Sean Divine, Laingsburg (0-2).
- 160: Seth Sivak, Laingsburg (0-2); Aaron Seward, Perry (0-2).
- 145: Jack Kulhanek, New Lothrop (1-2).
- 112: Jackson Porter, Perry (0-2)
- 103: Blake Wendling, New Lothrop (1-2).
Division 3
Parsons advances to championship match
DETROIT — Ovid-Elsie’s Talan Parsons swept through his first three opponents Saturday to earn a spot in today’s Division 3 103-pound championship.
The sophomore, last year’s runner-up in the same division, had pins of 1:15 and 1:30; he also picked up a 15-0 technical fall in just 2:26. The top-seeded Parsons (36-1) will face Yale’s Landon Sopha (53-1).
Still alive
- 103: Quinton Everett, Chesaning (2-1).
- 152: Xavier Anderson, Corunna (2-1); Darrin Alward, Durand (2-1).
Eliminated
- 285: Brenden Quackenbush, Chesaning (1-2)
- 112: D’Angelo Campos, Corunna (1-2)
- 119: Cole Workman, Ovid-Elsie (0-2).
GIRLS DIVISION
Motz to wrestle for title
DETROIT — Gabby Motz of Laingsburg won three matches at 110 pounds and will wrestle for the individual state championship in the girls division.
Motz won 5-0, 10-7 and 9-8. She’ll wrestle Sydney Thompson of Eaton Rapids.
Hannah Hart of Owosso won twice at 170 pounds and will wrestle in the consolation bracket against Heaven Cole of Kalamazoo Loy Norix. Teammate Paige Heise lost twice in the same weight class.
Ovid-Elsie’s Sharla Juhas is still alive at 105 pounds; she won her first match, then lost on a pinfall. She won 8-3 to stay alive in the consolation bracket.
O-E’s Sam Grubaugh won her first match at 125 pounds before losing twice.
