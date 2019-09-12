Defending state champion New Lothrop is in a familiar spot in the first Associated Press football poll of the 2019 season: No. 1.
The Hornets (26 points) were voted the top dog in the first Division 7 rankings of the season, which were released Tuesday. No. 2 was a tie between Pewamo-Westphalia and Clinton at 19 points. Jackson Lumen Christi, the defending Division 6 state champion, was listed at No. 4 in Division 7.
Madison Heights Bishop Foley, which New Lothrop beat for the Division 7 title, received one point in the poll.
Defending Division 1 eight-man champion Morrice opened at No. 2 in the eight-man rankings behind Pickford — the team it beat for the championship — despite receiving four of the five first-place votes. Powers North Central, No. 3 in the rankings, received the other first-place vote.
The AP does not split eight-man into two divisions for voting purposes.
