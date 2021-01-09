MADISON HEIGHTS — One play changed the momentum and gave New Lothrop an early boost which loomed large in a 41-7 victory over Detroit Loyola Saturday in a Division 7 state quarterfinal clash.
New Lothrop senior safety Bryce Cheney intercepted a bullet pass, cut to his right and ran it back 63 yards for a touchdown and the Hornets took a 7-0 lead with 10 minutes, 31 seconds left in the first quarter.
Cheney’s pick six, coming just one play after Loyola’s Shenard Foster had intercepted New Lothrop’s Cam Orr and returned it to the Hornet 37, set the tone for the rest of the day.
“There was a pretty bad call the play before and we knew something was going to come out of it because — I wouldn’t say karma — but things flipped,” Cheney said of his seventh interception of the season. “So I saw No. 11 (Foster), their best receiver go up and I jumped the ball. I caught it and it seemed so loud. But I could only hear myself breathing, I couldn’t hear anyone else. And I just kept running. There was a straight path all the way to the end zone.”
New Lothrop coach Clint Galvas said the play was a game-changer.
“We opened the game with an interception and obviously it was tough,” Galvas said. “The very next play we had a pick six and it really got the momentum in our favor.”
New Lothrop will advance to next week’s Division 7 state semifinals for the second time in three years and fifth time in 10 years. The Hornets will do battle with Schoolcraft, a 29-22 winner over Jackson Lumen Christi in its state quarterfinal Saturday.
New Lothrop ended up dominating its contest over Loyola, racking up 435 total yards to Loyola’s 143 and outrushing the Bull Dogs, 243 to 59, on the mild, sunny day at Madison Heights Bishop Foley’s Venture Field.
Orr finished 12-for-17 passing for 192 yards, two TDs and one interception. Orr also rushed for 119 yards and two scores, those going for 34 and 2 yards.
Will Muron caught seven passes for 130 yards including a 79-yard TD down the left sidelines with 10:43 left in the game to finish the scoring. Muron also rushed for 105 yards and one TD on 10 carries. Muron streaked 46 yards for a TD that gave New Lothrop a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter after Loyola tied the game on a 21-yard pass from Anthony Garrett to Jason Hardy.
Muron said that the Hornets found success to the outside early and continued to work the outside, away from the Bull Dogs highly-decorated defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, a future Michigan State Spartan.
“We had a couple different game plans,” Muron said. “It was just kind and see how they react to certain ones. We switched more to the outside. I think originally we were going to try to hit the inside. But the outside kind of started working for us and that’s what we switched to.”
Muron’s go-ahead TD run featured a cut to the right and he scored untouched.
“The blocking was definitely there — they (the offensive line) did a great job,” Muron said. “I love my linemen — they’re fast, strong and athletic.”
The Hornets were able to contain Loyola’s spread offense, as the Bull Dogs completed just 9 of 26 passes for 84 yards.
New Lothrop built a 27-7 lead by the end of the first half. Orr scored with 11:40 left in the second quarter on a 34-yard run. Then, with 1:49 left before halftime, he dove in for a 2-yard TD run on fourth-and goal.
“That was one of the most unique plays I’ve been a part of,” Orr said. “I dove in for the touchdown.”
The quarterback was able to just break the plane and was greeted by a hug from Galvas on the sidelines. Orr said he felt that score might have been the back-breaker for Loyola.
New Lothrop padded the lead to 34-7 by scoring on its first drive of the second half. Orr, scrambling right, threw across his body and found Cannon Cromwell, who made a leaping grab in the end zone for a 15-yard scoring completion.
Muron added the final score when Orr zipped a short pass to Muron in the flat and the senior, taking advantage of a springing block from Rafael Woods, sprinted down the sidelines untouched for a 79-yard scoring play.
It was timed with 10:43 left in the fourth quarter.
Galvas said the decisive victory came after seven weeks of preparation due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
He said it was not only a tribute to his defense but also of his entire coaching staff.
“I’m not surprised,” Galvas said. “We spent seven weeks game-planning for one game, right? I feel good about anytime we get an extended time to game plan for a game. I’m really confident on both sides of the ball. My coaches do a phenomenal job and I think today it kind of showed that with coach (Brad) Barnette, coach (John) Long, Trevor Beach and all of these guys on the defensive side put in a lot of time and effort … We put a lot of emphasis on defense.”
Muron said that Detroit Loyola was a tough opponent but New Lothrop was just the better team on this day.
“Those guys (the Bull Dogs) are definitely good, they definitely came out to play but I think with us, we’re just a good team. We’re very strong and I think this just shows it going into the (semifinals).”
New Lothrop owned a 20-9 advantage in first downs. The Hornets’ Julius Garza had three catches for 44 yards and also rushed for 22 yards on just two carries.
Cromwell had two catches for 18 yards including one TD.
Defensively, the Hornets featured Alec Mangino, with 10 tackles including two solos. Garza had seven tackles while Orr had six tackles and one caused fumble.
Muron and Kody Krupp each had five stops.
