Byron senior Sarah Marvin was named first-team All-State for the third straight year in Division 3 Tuesday by the Associated Press.
Marvin finished her career as Byron’s all-time leading scorer with 1,314 points. She ranks fifth in the area in career points.
She averaged 18.1 points, 12.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists this season. Teammate Makayla Clement was an honorable mention, along with New Lothrop’s Brooke Wenzlick and Laingsburg’s Grace Graham.
Bree Salenbien of Adrian Lenawee Christian was been named the Division 3 Player of the Year, winning the award for a fourth straight year. The senior, who scored more than 2,000 points in her career and has signed to play at Gonzaga, finished second in Miss Basketball voting.
AP Division 3 All-State
Player of the Year
Bree Salenbien, Adrian Lenawee Christian, Sr.
First-Team All-State
Bree Salenbien, Adrian Lenawee Christian, Sr.
Emma Anderson, Menominee, Sr.
Kenzie Bowers, Kent City, Sr.
Grace Bradford, Maple City Glen Lake, Jr.
Mya Petticord, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, Jr.
Sarah Marvin, Byron, Sr.
Abrie Cabana, Grass Lake, Sr.
Lexus Bargesser, Grass Lake, Jr.
Elli Djerf, Calumet, Sr.
Taylor Folkema, Western Michigan Christian, Sr.
Kallie Harrison, Bloomingdale, Sr.
Hallie Marshall, St. Ignace, Sr.
Krystina Kasson, Kalamazoo Hackett, Sr.
Alyssa Hill, Negaunee, Jr.
Coach of the Year
Andrea Cabana, Grass Lake
Second-Team All-State
Macy Bisballe, Houghton Lake; Shea Tripp, Michigan Center; Sabrina Gottschalk, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest; Maddi Osantowski, Reese; Samantha Dietz, Watervliet.
Coach of the Year
Andre Williams, St. Charles.
Honorable Mention
Shamya Reid, Redford Westfield Prep; Ally Schultz, St. Ignace; Jayd Hovey, Hart; Jenna Harrison, Kent City; Kyla Wiersema, Western Michigan Christian; Melanie Moore, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; Emily Grulke, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest; Amanda Barber, Gobles; Chloe Watson, Hemlock; Lindsey Pumford, St. Charles; Macy Kellstrom, Oscoda; Mady Pahl, Beaverton; Molly Gerow, Beaverton; Brooke Brauher, Morley-Stanwood; Taylor Petrosky, Charlevoix; Emma Schierbeek, McBain; Olivia Bellows, Lake City; Lauren Wilder, Manton; Maggie Napont, Traverse City St. Francis; Kaiden Glenn, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep; Lizzy Liedel, Erie Mason; Makayla Clement, Byron; Ty’Ana Williams, Flint Hamady; Brooke Wenzlick, New Lothrop; Gabrielle Lutchka, Grass Lake; Zoie Bamm, Brooklyn Columbia Central; Grace Graham, Laingsburg; Ashlyn Wilkes, Vermontville Maple Valley; Liilian Jackson, Wellspring. Aydan Dalak, Reese; Madison Travis, Farwell; Emily Carbajal, Sand Creek; Carly Anschuetz, Adrian Madison; Zoe Myers, Saugatuck; Karrisa Moerler, Saugatuck; Alyssa Samartino, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; Delaney Seaman, Ithaca; Summer Smith, Breckenridge.
