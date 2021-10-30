MT. MORRIS — New Lothrop gave up a touchdown to Montrose on the first drive of the game.
After that, it was all Hornets.
New Lothrop clamped down on defense and held the Rams scoreless the rest of the way to advance to the second round of the Division 7 playoffs with a resounding 34-7 victory, one that head coach Clint Galvas said was special.
“For some reason, I wish I could put my finger on it, it seems like it’s taken us a bit this year,” Galvas said. “It’s like we got to get punched in the mouth before we realize we’re in a fight. It’s been happening all year to us, but we always come back and take control. We realized we were in a game and thought the boys played really well tonight.”
Galvas said after the game his team had a little extra motivation following a 35-14 Week 5 home loss to the Rams.
“That did not sit well with any of us,” Galvas said. “We’re not making excuses. They came out and played a hell of a game that week. We for whatever reason didn’t show up. I made that whole team watch them celebrate on our field, dumping ice on their coaches, singing their fight song on our midfield. I made them sit there and watch the whole thing … I let that soak in and brought it up the whole week. Remember that feeling, fellas. Remember that feeling.
“They weren’t going to have that feeling again, not against our rival.”
New Lothrop (7-3 overall, 6-1 Mid-Michigan) will play at Pewamo-Westphalia, who defeated Ithaca 42-7 Friday, next week in the second round of the Division 7 playoffs.
Galvas complimented the play of senior wide receiver and defensive back Rafael Woods. Woods had several key first downs, scored a rushing touchdown, and snagged a big third-quarter interception at the Hornets’ 5-yard line and returned it to the Montrose 36, ending the last scoring threat by the Rams.
“Raph is a pretty special player and he’s just fun to watch, he’s electric,” Galvas added. “He’s been like that all year. When we need a big play, he makes a big play. Even tonight, he comes down with that big pick. That’s him. He’s such a fun kid to be around. I’m glad he’s doing as well as he is just because of the character kid he is. He’s fun to be around and obviously he’s a huge spark plug for our team.”
Montrose opened the scoring on its first drive, which was aided by several New Lothrop penalties. Quarterback Monte Missentzis ran one in for 29 yards to make it 7-0.
On New Lothrop’s first possession, QB Jack Kulhanek threw a 21-yard TD strike to Cannan Cromwell, but the extra point was no good, leaving the Hornets down 7-6.
The Rams moved the ball on the ground on their ensuing drive, but stalled and were forced to punt.
New Lothrop got the ball back and Garet Mangino broke free for a 63-yard touchdown, giving the Hornets a lead they would not relinquish. A two-point conversion run by Woods was successful and the score was 14-7.
The Hornets then salted the game away with a strong rushing game that bled the clock. The Hornets were led by Woods with 16 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown; Mangino with 14 carries for 75 yards and a score; and Kulhanek with 17 carries for 32 yards and two touchdowns.
Cromwell paced the Hornets with three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, followed by Mangino with a catch for 33 yards, and Hayden Andres with one catch for 14 yards. Kulhanek attempted only six passes, completing five for 113 yards and a touchdown.
Missentzis was 8 of 13 for Montrose for 125 yards. Owen Emmendorfer had five catches for 105 yards, and Missentzis added 66 yards on the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.