NEW LOTHROP — Senior guard Brooke Wenzlick scored 25 points with four rebounds, two steals and three assists as the New Lothrop girls basketball team opened the season Monday with a 49-33 nonconference win over visiting Almont.
Wenzlick shot 9-for-18 from the floor and 5-for-8 from the free-throw line.
New Lothrop, which got eight points from Alexis Miller and 11 rebounds from Makayla Lienau, trailed 8-7 after the first quarter but outscored Almost 31-9 in the middle frames.
Emily Gross added six rebounds for New Lothrop, which overcame 21 turnovers in the team’s first game in 11 months. Hornets coach Jim Perry said his team felt excited to finally play a game of basketball after being delayed by COVID-19 restrictions.
“It was great to be playing basketball again,” Perry said. “To open up the season with a win was nice but even better was seeing the girls smiling and having fun playing basketball. Almont played us very tough in the first half. We made some adjustments at half and the girls executed on offense and turned it up a notch on the defensive end in the third quarter to pull away a bit.”
