BYRON — Ovid-Elsie turned a 2-0 halftime lead into a runaway with four unanswered goals in the second half Thursday.
Evalyn Cole scored twice, both in the second half, and the Marauders captured a 6-0 victory over the Eagles to open their Mid-Michigan Activities Conference title defense.
Ovid-Elsie (2-0, 1-0 MMAC) got additional goals from Kalista Bancroft, Rian Kirby, Madison Thornton and Kiah Longoria.
The Marauders were able to control possession most of the game, firing 44 shots with 28 of those on goal.
Byron goalkeeper Amber Snow made 14 saves.
But the Eagles (2-4 overall, 1-1 MMAC) got four shots on goal but couldn’t get any past Marauder goalkeeper Ava Bates.
Ovid-Elsie assistant coach Chris Parker, filling in as head coach for Craig Thelen this week, said it was a strong performance yet the Marauders still have much to improve on.
“We got a lot of shots off which is something to say,” Parker said. “Anytime you get off 44 shots in a game that really tells you where the ball is for most of the game. Our success this season is really going to run through Evalyn (Cole) and Hailee Campbell. When they can control the game at the offensive end, not too many teams are going to be able to stop those two coming at them.”
The Marauders took a 1-0 lead when Bancroft fired in a rebound with 22:45 left in the first half.
Kirby then scored at 12:55 left, deflecting a pass by the Byron goalkeeper into the net.
Cole, who scored on a paif of left-footed shots, gave Ovid-Elsie a 3-0 lead with 31 minutes, 54 seconds left in the second half. She made it 4-0 Marauders with 7:25 to go, on a similar shot, finding the left corner of the net.
Cole said she can kick with either foot.
“I don’t prefer to kick with my left but I made the shots there and I’m pretty decent with my left,” Cole said.
When asked about how the team played, Cole said the Marauders are still a work in progress.
“I’ll say, I think we played well and we obviously have a lot to work on — it was only our second game,” Cole said. “We did take a lot of shots that were not on frame. But for the most part, our defense played really well and we moved the ball well. I think this showed we are a good team and we can play with anybody. Byron came out hard but we were better.”
Byron head coach Greg Williams said the game was much closer than the final score indicated.
“I thought we played better in the second half,” Williams said of his Eagles. “The goals they got in were good strikes. I thought for about three minutes we lost our defense. And we allowed them to get open after Violet (Schmidt) went out hurt. That didn’t help because we had to adjust a lot of things.”
Ovid-Elsie senior defender Aubrey Arnett said the Marauders were able to shut down most of Byron’s attempts at attacking the net.
“I basically am the center of the defense, where I tell them what position they need to be in, where they need to be, who they are covering,” Arnett said. “And basically, no one is behind me. I have everyone in front of me, so I can see everything that is going on … I though our defense played pretty well for it only being our second game of the season. We do have some stuff to work out.”
