MIDLAND — Owosso’s Acal “Ace” Loachridge, who began his fast pitch softball playing career as a 14-year-old in Chesaning, has been inducted into the 2021 USA Softball of Michigan Hall of Fame Class.
Loachridge began as a catcher and first baseman but soon excelled as a pitcher and he continued to dazzle in the fast-pitch circle throughout the state for more than 30 years.
Loachridge was inducted Oct. 2 at the H Hotel in Midland. He was joined in the 2021 Class by Stephen Allen (meritorius service), Grand Rapids’ Hartley Byers (meritorious service), Oxford’s Aaron Carpenter (player), Milford’s Doug Gilllis (player), Caledonia’s Steve Jahnke (umpire), Midland’s Jim Parker (player) and Midland’s Vivian Schaaf (umpire).
During his career which spanned four decades, Loachridge played on five state championship teams, won two national qualifying tournaments and played in six national tournaments. In one of them. Loachridge was named a first team All-American with a 5-1 record. Besides being a local standout at Owosso’s Bennett Field, Loachridge would later coach softball and volleyball for several years at Durand High School.
