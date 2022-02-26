OWOSSO — Wyatt Bower scored 20 points with 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals and Corunna’s boys basketball team defeated Owosso 68-36 Friday in front of a full house.
The Cavaliers (7-11, 6-9 Flint Metro Stars) also were boosted by Braylon Socia’s 15 points, four rebounds and four steals. Tarick Bower had 12 points, three assists and three steals.
“We made a great defensive adjustment to start the second half and outscored Owosso 42-17,” Corunna assistant coach Chuck Osika said. “Wyatt Bower was the catalyst and played really well.”
The Trojans (1-14, 1-18), celebrating Senior Night, featured the scoring of Andrew Lewis, who had 10 points. Teddy Worthington scored seven.
Owosso’s 2021 varsity softball state championship banner was revealed and raised at halftime.
Ovid-Elsie 58, New Lothrop 45
NEW LOTHROP — Ovid-Elsie wrapped up the outright Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship by defeating New Lothrop 58-45 Friday.
Axel Newell and Dylan Carman scored 17 and 14 points, respectively, for the Marauders, who finished 13-1 in the MMAC. Ovid-Elsie improved to 16-2 overall.
Ty Kohlmann scored 19 points for the Hornets (8-9, 7-6 MMAC). Jordan Belmer scored 10 and Cannan Cromwell scored eight.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Ty Kohlmann 19 points, Jordan Belmer 10 points, Cannan Cromwell 8, Greg Henderson 5, Jaden Curry 2, Zack Graves 1.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Axel Newell 17 points, Dylan Carman 14 points.
Chesaning 64, Mt. Morris 55
MT. MORRIS — Chesaning completed a 15-5 regular season by downing Mt. Morris, 64-55, Friday.
Lucas Powell scored 18 points for the Indians (12-2 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). Reese Greenfelder added 16 points, five assists, four rebounds and three blocks. Mason Struck had 16 points and five boards and Evan List added 10 points, four steals and three rebounds.
Mt. Morris (6-8, 7-11) featured 14-point scorer Brent Wofford and 12-point scorer Charles Fraser.
CHESANING SCORING: Lucas Powell 18 points, Reese Greenfelder 16, Mason Struck 16, Evan List 10, Eli Escamilla 2, Jaylen Anderson 2.
Perry 55, Leslie 22
PERRY — Senior guard Jack Lamb scored 20 points with six rebounds and Perry collected a 55-22 Senior Night victory over Leslie Friday.
The Ramblers (10-9, 5-7 Greater Lansing Activities Conference) were also bolstered by Cody Swain’s 14 points and four rebounds and Blake Lantis’ 10 points and 17 rebounds. Colton Sanderson cleared 12 rebounds.
Leslie fell 10-8 overall and 7-5 in the GLAC.
PERRY SCORING: Jack Lamb 20 points, Cody Swain 14, Blake Lantis 10, Jacob DeJarlias 4, Colton Sanderson 3.
Byron 54, LakeVille 49, 2 OT
OTISVILLE — Byron captured a double-overtime 54-49 victory at LakeVille on Friday.
The win lifted the Eagles to 5-9 in the MMAC and 5-12 in all games.
LakeVille fell to 0-14 and 0-20 marks.
No other information was reported.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ovid-Elsie 38, New Lothrop 26
NEW LOTHROP — Ava Bates scored 10 points and Ovid-Elsie beat New Lothrop 38-26 Friday to wrap up an unbeaten season in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Evalyn Cole added nine points for the Marauders (19-1, 14-0 MMAC).
Cole, Braeden Tokar and Hailee Campbell each had five rebounds. Kiah Longoria and Cole both had six steals.
Ashlyn Orr scored 10 points with eight rebounds for New Lothrop (11-3, 15-5). Madison Wheeler scored six points with eight rebounds.
The Marauders busted out to a 16-0 lead after one quarter and led 32-6 by halftime. New Lothrop went on a 12-2 run in the third quarter and outscored O-E 8-4 in the fourth.
“We were still able to find a way to win and I’m super proud of our kids for the season they’ve put together,” O-E coach Ryan Cunningham said.
“It was a tale of two halves tonight,” New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said. “Unfortunately, it took us two quarters to adjust to the physical agressive defensive style that O-E plays. In the second half, we were much more physical ourselves.”
O-E SCORING: Lewis 0 2-2 2, Kaylee Hall 0 0-3 0, Longoria 1 1-3 3, Caitlyn Walter 2 0-1 4, Braylon Byrnes 2 0-0 4, Tokar 0 0-2 0, Cole 2 4-4 9, Campbell 3 4-4, Bates 4 0-0 10. Totals 14 7-18 38.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Lily Bruff 0 4-7 4, Yates 2 0-0 2, Ashlyn Orr 5 0-4 10, Alexis Miller 1 1-2 4, Madison Wheeler 2 0-2 6. Totals 9 5-15 26.
Corunna 67, Owosso 40
OWOSSO — Corunna all-time scoring leader Ellie Toney scored 32 points with six 3-pointers and the Cavaliers downed Owosso 67-40 to finish the regular season at 13-7 overall and 6-4 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division.
Toney added 11 rebounds, five steals and two assists. Teammate Jenna Bauman scored 16 points with four 3-pointers. Jorja Napier added eight points and Kira Patrick scored seven points with five assists.
The Cavaliers won their 14th straight in the crosstown rivalry series.
Owosso (1-9 Flint Metro Stars, 5-15) got 19 points from Peyton Spicer. Teammates Lexi Hemker and Kendall Anderson each scored eight points.
CORUNNA SCORING: Kira Patrick 2 3-5 7, Jenna Bauman 5 2-2 16, Ellie Toney 11 4-4 32, Jorja Napier 3 2-2 8, Gracie Crowe 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 11-15 67.
OWOSSO SCORING: Lily Usher 0 0-1 0, Lexi Hemker 3 0-0 8, Reese Thayer 1 2-2 4, Kendall Anderson 2 4-4 8, Sydney Somers 0 1-2 1, Peyton Spicer 6 7-12 19. Totals 12 14-21 40.
Durand 46, Montrose 32
MONTROSE — Durand shot 10 of 11 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and downed Montrose 46-32 Friday.
Izzy Konesny scored 11 points as the Railroaders finished 9-5 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and 14-6 overall. Jessica Winslow scored 10 points, while Jade Garske and Jordyn Lawrence each scored eight.
“It was a tight game until the fourth quarter when we scored 20 points to pull away and win,” Durand coach Dave Inman said.
The Rams were lowered to 4-10 overall and 9-11 in the MMAC.
Chesaning 62, Mt. Morris 32
MT. MORRIS — Chesaning finished the regular season at 15-5 by downing Mt. Morris by 30 points Friday.
The Indians finished 10-4 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Mt. Morris was lowered to 0-14 and 2-18.
No other information was reported.
LakeVille 37, Byron 31
OTISVILLE — LakeVille edged Byron 37-31 Friday in the regular season finale for both teams.
The Eagles finished 2-11 in the MMAC and 4-15 overall heading into next week’s districts.
LakeVille improved to 5-9 in the league and 10-10 overall.
No other information was available at press time.
