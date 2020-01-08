MORRICE — Tuesday’s 51-49 loss to visiting Burton Atherton was one the Morrice boys basketball team would like to have back.
“We let one slip away,” junior Peyton Smith said.
Deandre Love had a game-high 15 points to lead Atherton (2-3, 1-2 Genesee Area Conference) and Elfrem Blackwell added 13 points.
The first half was back-and-forth. Morrice looked as if it could do no wrong early, scoring when it got looks on offense and getting stops and forcing turnovers on defense.
Then, there were stretches where the Wolverines would lock down the Orioles, force turnovers of their own and get their offense rolling for a bit.
But going into halftime, Morrice looked to be the team breaking away, carrying a 28-23 lead into the locker room. After the break Morrice continued to roll, starting off the third with two easy inside scores. On the other side, the Orioles made life miserable for Atherton, forcing turnovers and getting the transition game going.
Then things took a turn late in the quarter.
“Coming out of halftime we had it going there, but then we had a couple of turnovers, lost a couple of rebounds and the momentum really shifted,” said Smith, who finished the game with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Using those extra possessions, Atherton was able to keep the Orioles’ lead manageable and at the end of the third the Wolverines went on a run to take a 38-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
Morrice’s offense completely froze up; it had good looks for most of the quarter, but few shots went down. Further adding to the Orioles’ woes was a mounting turnover problem — Morrice finished the game with 22 — and that helped Atherton take a 46-41 lead with a little over three minutes to play.
Morrice cut the deficit to three with 1:30 left, but was never able to retake the lead.
“We gave an effort that was solid but we’ve got to clean up stuff,” Morrice head coach Jeremy Rogers said. “The game was back and forth, it was close, (Atherton) knocked down some deep outside shots so give them credit they gutted it down the stretch and we just didn’t finish.”
Both Rogers and Smith agreed the team will need to work on their mental toughness as the season progresses.
“We’re not mentally tough yet … I think the turning point was us getting into our own heads,” Rogers said.
Rogers said he saw some bright spots in the loss and isn’t too concerned with the team’s 1-2 start to the season.
“It’s early season, we’re young , we’re still trying to figure things out,” he said. “I think we’ll get it together, we’ll be fine but (tonight) we just didn’t finish down the stretch.”
ATHERTON 51, MORRICE 49
ATHERTON (2-3, 1-2): Deandre Love 4 4-10 15, Elfrem Blackwell 4 1-2 13 Totals: 17 8-20 51.
MORRICE (1-2, 1-1): Hunter McGowan 3 2-2 8, Peyton Smith 4 3-5 11, Todd Nanasy 1 0-2 3, Caleb Rivers 2 0-1 5, Shane Cole 3 1-2 7, Kodie Kiczenski 1 1-3 4, Owen Doernee 1 2-4 5, Jack Nanasy 3 6 Totals: 18 9-19 49.
Atherton 11 12 13 15 — 51
Morrice 13 15 10 6 — 49
3-Point Goals: Morrice 4 ; Atherton 9 (Blackwell 4, Love 3). Rebounds: Morrice 45 (Smith 11, Cole 7, Kiczenski 7); Atherton 29. Total Fouls (Fouled out): Morrice 17 ; Atherton 18. Assists: Morrice 11 (Cole 3, McGowan 3). Steals: Morrice 11 (Rivers 2, Cole 2). Blocked Shots: Morrice 3. Turnovers: Morrice 22
