FLINT — Kearsley defeated Corunna 7-1 Wednesday.
Corunna’s No. 1 singles player, Lily Kadlec, was victorious, defeating Molly Gunn, 6-3, 6-4.
The Hornets won five of the other six flights in straight sets. Kearsley won at fourth singles unopposed.
Kearsley improved to 6-2-1 in the Flint Metro League while Corunna fell to 1-7 in league play.
