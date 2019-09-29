SHEPHERD — Despite rain and a muddy course, Corunna’s Evie Wright (19:25.0) finished in the top 10 of the BlueJay Invite Saturday, finishing eighth.
The event also saw Corunna teammate Lilly Evans (20:19.6) medal with a 29th-place finish..
Frankenmuth won the event with 90 points while Corunna finished 15th with 427 points.
Corunna boys finished 12th with 304 points while Hanover-Horton won the event with 96 points.
Evan Roka (16:32.9) and Mason Warner (16:49.4) both medaled for the Cavaliers and finished 14th and 26th, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.