NEW LOTHROP — Chesaning stunned New Lothrop, 27-22, Thursday, notching its first victory over the Hornets since 2005.
Despite the teams’ relatively close proximity, there’s not as much history between the two as one might think. In fact, Chesaning’s 2005 win marked the first-ever meeting between the two schools, who did not start playing regularly until the formation of the new Mid-Michigan Activities Conference in 2018.
What history did exist very lopsided. Since being lodged in the same league, the Hornets had owned the Indians, beating them every year by a minimum of 26 points.
So it was to the shock of nearly everyone outside Chesaning’s huddle when the Indians ran out to a 27-0 lead against New Lothrop Thursday night. By contrast, no one was surprised when the Hornets came roaring back in the second half with 22 unanswered points.
But the Indians made the crucial play at the end — getting an interception by senior Alec Fowler in the end zone to deny a gallant final march by the Hornets, who had driven to the Chesaning 5.
Chesaning head coach Matt Walter said it was an emotional victory. He credited his coaching staff for the winning gameplan, particularly in the face of some depth issues he said the Indians were experiencing.
“I’ll tell you what, I have to say that I have one of the best staffs in the state,” Walter said. “These guys got these (players) prepped. We are without seven guys tonight. We are injured we got guys cramping up, we had no subs and we had 19 total varsity players tonight.”
He indicated that it was fitting that Fowler would be the player to seal the Indians’ monumental victory.
“Fowler played out of his mind and he deserved this,” Walter said. “He’s worked extremely hard and has worked his tail off since Day 1.”
Even Fowler, was at a loss for words to describe the joy of coming up with an interception in the end zone in the final seconds.
“I feel like I’m dreaming right now, I can’t believe it happened,” Fowler said. “We just made it happen. They were looking for No. 7 (Kaven Unangst) and I jumped it.”
For New Lothrop, it was a bitter loss because of how close the team came to winning the game. But New Lothrop coach Clint Galvas said Chesaning deserved the victory.
“I thought we recovered well in the second half,” Galvas said. “But we sort of arrived a little late to the party tonight. Hats off to Chesaning, they are a well-coached team and they got up early on us. I’m proud of how our guys fought back. And we were what? We got to their 10-yard line and we came up one play short. I told the guys at halftime, just try to win the second half and see what happens. They did that.”
New Lothrop senior quarterback Jack Kulhanek had two passes intercepted in the end zone, one in the first half and one in the second. The Hornets also had an apparent TD pass taken off the board because of a holding penalty. Penalties and mistakes cost New Lothrop, Galvas said.
Kulhanek did his best to make up for his turnovers, rushing for in the neighborhood of 120 yards Thursday. He also completed two TD passes — one to Colton Symons and one to Unangst. Unangst also rushed for a TD.
The Indians led 20-0 at halftime — thanks to quarterback Max Volk’s TD passes of 12 yards to Michael Clover and 25 yards to Cal Fraiser, plus Brayden Florian’s 18-yard TD run late in the second quarter.
Volk finished 5-for-10 passing for 109 yards and his two scores. Carrying the load for Chesaning’s ground game was Florian. The junior back rushed for 136 yards and two TDs on 22 carries.
Chesaning stretched the lead to 27-0 with 10:56 left in the third quarter.
After Chesaning senior Keighan Stoddard recovered a fumble at the Hornet 12 on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Chesaning was in business again. Florian bolted in from 2 yards out. The extra point was blocked.
But New Lothrop then scored 22 unanswered points. The outburst began with Unangst’s 4-yard run, followed by a 47-yard TD pass from Kulhanek to Symons (and a Kulhanek’s two-point conversion). New Lothrop’s last points came on a 5-yard Kulhanek to Unangst connection and another two-point conversion.
That put the Hornets within five points of Chesaning with 5:55 left in the game.
After forcing Chesaning to punt with 2:54 left, the Hornets got the ball back one final time on their own 19 following a long Florian boot. Kulhanek, rushed for 69 yards on the Hornets’ final drive, as they worked the ball down to the Indians’ 5 with 14.4 seconds to play.
Kulhanek tried to make something out of nothing on the next snap, but was stopped for a 7-yard loss, leaving his team just 7 seconds to work with and 12 yards to go.
On the next play, he thought he had Unangst in the end zone, but Fowler stepped in front, and Chesaning’s celebration began in earnest.
The Indians improved to 1-1 after a season-opening 26-22 loss to Bath. New Lothrop is also 1-1. The Hornets defeated Muskegon Catholic Central 34-20 on the road a week ago.
It was a sweet victory for Chesaning, said Volk, who had intercepted a Kulhanek pass in the end zone himself in the first half to thwart another Hornet scoring attempt. Chesaning’s leading tackler was Brady Sager, with eight stops.
“The game plan was to be efficient, short passes and to run the ball,” Volk said. “We also had to deal with some adversity. We had seven players out with injuries and we had five broken bones the last game I think.”
Florian said it was Chesaning’s power running game that won it.
“Oh yeah, run and power all day,” Florian said. “Run it. Run it right up the gut.”
