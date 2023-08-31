NEW LOTHROP — Chesaning stunned New Lothrop, 27-22, Thursday, notching its first victory over the Hornets since 2005.

Despite the teams’ relatively close proximity, there’s not as much history between the two as one might think. In fact, Chesaning’s 2005 win marked the first-ever meeting between the two schools, who did not start playing regularly until the formation of the new Mid-Michigan Activities Conference in 2018.

