CHESANING — Chesaning did what it does best — cause chaos and disruption on defense — and the Indians beat Corunna 50-24 in Monday’s Division 2 district basketball opener.
Chesaning (17-4) — which advanced to Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal against Owosso (2-18) — has held opponents to 25 points per game during the regular season.
The Indians were true to form Monday, switching from man-to-man to zone and continually pressing full-court against the Cavaliers (10-11). Chesaning induced Corunna into 20 turnovers.
“We really didn’t change much — that’s primarily how we’ve played defense all year long,” Chesaning coach Ryan Ferry said. “We did a lot of switching — from man-to-man and 1-2-2 and 2-2-1. That was in our game plan and the girls did a great job of executing.”
Chesaning senior guard Elizabeth Coon scored a team-high 13 points — all in the second half — while making 3 of 5 3-pointers. Senior forward Sidnee Struck scored 10 points with five assists and four blocks, while senior guard Lauren Schirle scored seven points with six steals. Adding six points apiece were Jordyn Bishop and Karissa Ferry.
“We definitely played a lot of press,” Struck said. “Because we knew that would strengthen us and weaken them, but I think we just roll with what we had all season. We communicated well and just talked a lot.”
Corunna got 11 points and six rebounds from sophomore Ellie Toney. Danielle French scored six points for Corunna, which was held to single-digit scoring in each quarter.
“We couldn’t really establish our inside game,” Corunna head coach Ron Birchmeier said. “They had I don’t know how many blocks down low, but no fouls. So we really had a hard time establishing an inside game — which is what we thought we could do. That was kind of taken away from us. But we weren’t hitting our shots. Offensively, it was a tough night for us.”
Playing in front of its home fans — and seeking its first district title since 2009 — Chesaning took a 13-9 lead into the second quarter. Claire Greenfelder’s breakaway layup made it 13-6, but Gillett’s 3-pointer with four seconds left in the first quarter brought the Cavaliers within four.
Corunna sliced the deficit to two before Chesaning went on a 6-0 scoring run that featured Karissa Ferry’s rebound put-back, Haylei Drope’s two-pointer and Schirle’s steal and layup that made it 19-11.
Schirle said Chesaning tried to neutralize Corunna’s outside shooting. The Cavaliers finished with two 3-pointers — one each by Toney and Gillett.
“We knew that Corunna was a really good 3-point shooting team,” Schirle said. “So we practiced for them a lot. So we just stayed out on them and we knew we had to be right in their face.”
Chesaning settled on a 21-13 halftime lead. A 15-7 third-quarter spurt padded the lead to 36-20 after three.
Chesaning’s lead grew to 41-21 6:50 left when Coon made another 3-pointer. Coon hit her third 3 of the night with three minutes to go and it was 48-24 Indians.
Coon said the first-round matchup made her a bit jittery before the game, but the Indians quickly settled down as its defense started to assert itself.
“I was very nervous at the start — I’m not going to lie — and I was excited just to get in and get the first minute in,” Coon said. “I feel like we all worked together so well tonight. It all sort of clicked.”
Birchmeier said his Corunna squad, which is losing five seniors, still has a bright future ahead.
“I’m excited for the future — we’ve got a lot of girls who are going to learn from tonight,” Birchmeier said. “And we’ll see how determined they are this summer to prepare for next year.”
CHESANING 50, CORUNNA 24
CORUNNA (10-11): Gracie Yerian 1 0-0 2, Jenna Bauman 0 1-2 1, Ellie Toney 4 2-4 11, Sydnie Gillett 1 1-2 4, Danielle French 1 4-6 6. Totals: 7 8-14 24.
CHESANING (17-4): Lauren Schirle 3 0-0 7, Jordyn Bishop 3 0-2 6, Elizabeth Coon 5 0-0 13, Claire Greenfelder 2 0-0 4, Sidnee Struck 5 0-0 10, Haylei Drope 2 0-0 4, Karissa Ferry 3 0-0 6. Totals: 23 0-2 50.
Corunna 9 4 7 4 — 24
Chesaning 13 8 15 14 — 50
3-Point Goals: Chesaning 4 (Coon 3, Schirle 1). Corunna 2 (Toney 1, Gillett 1). Rebounds: Chesaning (Struck 4, Julia Bishop 4, Karissa Ferry 4). Corunna (Toney 6, Gillett 4, Barker 3, Bauman 3, French 3). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Chesaning 11. Corunna 10. Assists: Chesaning (Struck 5, Drope 3, Cooper 2). Corunna (French 1, Patrick 1). Steals: Chesaning (Schirle 6, Julia Bishop 3, Ferry 2, Drope 2, Cooper 2). Corunna (Gillett 3, Bauman 2, Toney 2). Blocked Shots: Chesaning (Struck 4, Ferry 2, Greenfelder 1). Corunna (Toney 1). Turnovers: Chesaning 7. Corunna 20.
