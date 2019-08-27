WEBBERVILLE — Emme Lantis matched her nine-hole school record by firing a 37 Monday as Durand defeated Chesaning, Byron and Webberville at rainy and windy Oak Lane Golf Course.
Durand improved to 3-0 by totaling 204. Chesaning shot 217 while Byron checked into the clubhouse at 234. Webberville finished at 292.
Taylor Gross led Chesaning with her 47. Byron featured the 41 of MaryAnn Montgomery.
Webberville was led by Katerina Haynes, with a 55.
MMAC JAMBOREE
(at Oak Lane Golf Course, Webberville)
Team Scoring: 1. Durand, 204; 2. Chesaning, 217; 3. Byron, 234; 4. Webberville, 292.
Medalist: Emme Lantis, Durand, 37.
DURAND (204): Emme Lantis, 37; Maddie Rally, 51; Olivia Holek, 57; Kennedy Pawloski, 59.
CHESANING (217): Taylor Gross, 47; Maggie Gross, 53; Gabi Scholtz, 58; KellyAnn Rodriguez, 59.
BYRON (234): MaryAnn Montgomery, 41; Jana L’Esperance, 61; Paige Fondren, 65; Regan Kopesky, 67.
WEBBERVILLE (292): Katerina Haynes, 55.
