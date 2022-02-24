LAINGSBURG — Jacob Halfmann made two free throws with 2.7 seconds left to lift the Fowler boys basketball team past Laingsburg 62-61 Wednesday.
Halfmann finished with 21 points for the Pirates.
Zander Woodruff scored 18 points for the Wolfpack (9-6, 9-5 Central Michigan Athletic Conference). Luke Snyder added 14 points.
Lake Fenton 65, Chesaning 40
CHESANING — Mason Struck scored 13 points, but visiting Lake Fenton handed Chesaning its first loss in six games Wednesday, 65-40.
Brady Coon and Evan List each scored seven points for the Indians (14-5). Coon, Lucas Powell and Jaylen Anderson all grabbed three rebounds, while Nate Ferry had four assists.
“Lake Fenton is a very good team. We are proud of the way our guys competed for four quarters,” Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said.
CHESANING SCORING: Struck 13, Coon 7, List 7, Ferry 4, Reese Greenfelder 3, Powell 2, Tyler Sager 2, Eli Escamilla 1, Anderson 1.
