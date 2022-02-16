WEBBERVILLE — Morrice sophomore Aubrey Rogers nearly had a triple double, scoring 21 points with nine rebounds and eight steals to help Morrice clinch its second straight Genesee Area Conference Blue Division title with a 50-12 rout Tuesday of Webberville.
Makenzie Doerner added nine points and five assists for Morrice (10-5, 5-0 GAC Blue). Abi Beem had six points and three assists, while Savannah Miles scored six points with four steals. Lilly Nowak added five steals.
Stella Wilder scored seven points for Webberville (3-15, 3-3).
Morrice has just one league game remaining — Friday at Burton Atherton. The Wolverines are in second place, but have two GAC Blue losses.
“We’re excited about (another GAC Blue title),” Morrice head coach Doug Doerner said. “We’re hoping to close it out Friday.”
Rogers’ night of excellence began right away as she scored the team’s first eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers from the baseline.
“They were running a 2-3 (zone), which they ran the last time they played us,” Rogers said. “So we were pretty used to it. We just came out a little slower than we intended to but we came back and fought through.
“3-pointers are not usually a big part of my game. Usually I tend to drive. But tonight it was very helpful to get us on the board.”
Doerner said Rogers has been able to play multiple roles this season, which hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“She does a really nice job for us — inside and outside,” Doerner said. “She can score, rebound, assist. She’s pretty much a jack of all trades. She does a nice job with that and we rely on her, obviously and we lean on her. A lot of pressure gets put on her.”
Morrice’s defense came up with 26 steals. Morrice built a 10-0 lead after one quarter and was up 22-4 by halftime.
Doerner, however, said the Orioles needed to step up the defensive pressure even higher in the second half.
“Defense is where we hang our hat,” Doerner said. “We definitely needed to turn it around in the second half. I just told them to forget about the first half — even though it was a little lopsided, we weren’t playing our game. We definitely were not playing the way we have been. So I challenged them to step up to play Morrice basketball, tough gritty basketball. And they came out and did that the second half.”
Morrice responded with a 21-1 run in the third quarter to take a 43-5 lead into the fourth.
After facing Atherton Friday, Morrice will close the regular season against Flint International at home Feb. 22 and at Carson City-Crystal Feb. 24.
“The district that we’re in is obviously going to be a tough one, over at Lansing Christian,” Doerner said. “There’s two ballclubs over there that will be really good — Portland St. Patrick and Fowler. (Middleton) Fulton is not a bad club and Lansing Christian is tough as well. So that district will be tough.”
MORRICE SCORING: Aubrey Rogers 8 3-5 21, Makenzie Doerner 2 4-6 9, Abi Beem 3 0-0 6, Savannah Miles 3 0-0 6, Lily Nowak 1 0-0 2, Kaylee McGowan 1 0-0 2, Sydney Wyzga 1 0-0 2, Mallory Munro 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-11 50.
WEBBERVILLE SCORING: Stella Wilder 2 2-2 7, Ruth Wisuri 0 1-4 1, Hayley Williams 2 0-2 4. Totals 4 3-8 12.
