CORUNNA — The Corunna girls basketball team stretched its winning streak to three games as Ellie Toney and Sydnie Gillett combined for 48 points in Tuesday’s 66-60 win over visiting Lansing Waverly.
Toney scored 27 points with 11 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal. Gillett added 21 points, six rebounds, two steals and one assist.
The Cavaliers (10-6), who shot 14 of 19 from the free-throw line, also got nine points and six rebounds from Jenna Bauman.
Waverly (5-11) was paced by Jasmine Brown’s 15 points.
Toney made a big dent against the Warriors in her bid to become the school’s all-time leading scorer. She now has 1,229 points, trailing Allison Gross (1,269) by just 40 points.
CORUNNA SCORING: Kira Patrick 1 0-0 3, Jenna Bauman 2 4-6 9, Ellie Toney 9 8-11 27, Sydnie Gillett 9 2-2 21, Jorja Napier 2 0-0 4, Gracie Crowe 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 14-19 66.
Mason 40, Owosso 26
OWOSSO — Reese Thayer scored 10 points, but the Owosso girls basketball team suffered a 40-26 loss to visiting Mason Tuesday.
Owosso (5-12) got four-point efforts from Lexi Hemker, Kendall Anderson and Peyton Spicer.
“We weren’t able to overcome a slow start,” Owosso coach Jeremy Dwyer said. “We played even through the final three quarters in a very physical game. The girls adjusted and played a much better second half.”
Mason improved to 4-12 in the non-conference clash.
OWOSSO SCORING: Reese Thayer 10 points, Lexi Hemker 4, Kendall Anderson 4, Peyton Spicer 4, Sydney Somers 2, Jamie Maier 1, Lily Usher 1.
Olivet 44,
Perry 30
OLIVET — Olivet downed Perry 44-30 with the aid of a 15-4 fourth-quarter run Tuesday.
Abigail Cochrane and Bailey Cramer each scored seven points for Perry (2-9 Greater Lansing Activities Conference), 3-15 overall). Grace O’Neill and Lorraine Tharnish each scored five points.
Olivet (9-1 GLAC, 16-1) overcame Perry’s 6-0 scoring advantage in the first quarter.
PERRY SCORING: Grace Knickerbocker 2 0-0 4, Grace O’Neill 2 0-0 5, Lexi VanAtta 0 0-2 0, Abigail Cochrane 3 1-2 7, Bailey Cramer 3 1-4 7, Jaden Chamberlain 1 0-0 2, Lorraine Tharnish 2 1-2 5. Totals 13 3-10 30.
Potterville 41, Laingsburg 40
POTTERVILLE — Potterville edged Laingsburg, 41-40, Tuesday.
The loss lowered the Wolfpack to 4-9 in the CMAC and 6-11 overall. The Vikings improved to 6-7 and 9-8.
No other information was reported.
