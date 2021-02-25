SWARTZ CREEK — Corunna went 3-0 Wednesday with wins over Brandon (57-18), Swartz Creek (45-33) and Flushing (39-27).
Going 3-0 for Corunna were Joaquin Campos, D’Angelo Campos, Gabe Serbus, Xavier Anderson and Aiden Buckley.
Durand opens year 6-0
DURAND — Durand’s wrestling team opened the season with a pair of 3-0 sweeps Friday and Saturday in quad action.
On Friday, the Railroaders downed Birch Run (48-30), Frankenmuth (57-21) and Mt. Pleasant (54-30).
Durand received three pins apiece from Cameron Bacchus (112), Ty Fielder (125-130 pounds), Brock Holek (135), Darrin Alward (140-145) and Leka Dinaj (171).
Saturday, Durand defeated Mt. Morris (72-3), Battle Creek Pennfield (72-12) and Sturgis (78-6). Posting three wins, all by pins, were Alward, Bryce Benford (160), Dinaj and Hunter Spaulding (215).
Also faring 3-0 were Bacchus, Connor Thompson (119), Gaven Brewer (130-135), Holek and Ethan Hawkins (103).
