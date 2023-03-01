GENESEE — New Lothrop senior Ty Kohlmann set a single-game school record by scoring 48 points as the Hornet boys downed Genesee, 78-49, Wednesday.
Kohlmann, who had tied Andy Ballagh’s three-decade old Hornets’ school record earlier this season with a 45-point eruption against Webberville back in December, delivered his third 40-point game of the season.
Kohlmann, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard/point guard, finished with 11 2-pointers, six 3-pointers and 8-for-8 shooting from the free-throw line.
New Lothrop, 9-12 overall, got 12 points from Ryan Heslip and 10 points from Jaden Curry. Greg Henderson added six points.
BATH — Ava Bates scored 19 points with nine rebounds and three blocks to lead Ovid-Elsie past Bath, 41-37, in a Division 3 district semifinal.
Braeden Tokar had 10 points and two steals for the Marauders (19-4), while Evalyn Cole had seven points, five rebounds and three assists. Kiah Longoria added four steals.
Bath ended its basketball season with a 7-16 record.
The Marauders will play Pewamo-Westphalia (16-6) for the district championship 7 p.m. Friday at Bath High School.
P-W defeated Ithaca, 51-32, in Wednesday’s other district semifinal at Bath.
DANSVILLE — Laingsburg turned back Perry, 31-22, Wednesday in a Division 3 district semifinal at Dansville.
The Wolfpack (9-12) got 10 points from Ellie Baynes and seven points from Callie Clark.
Perry (6-17) got 13 from Abigail Cochrane.
Laingsburg will advance to Friday’s district title game vs. Dansville (19-2) at 7 p.m.
