Madison Montgomery helped Madonna University’s women’s golf team win the Lourdes Spring Invitational Wednesday at The Legacy Golf Club in Ottawa Lake.
Montgomery, a Byron alumna, shot an 11-over 83 to finish second overall. The Crusaders won the event with a 332 total, sweeping the top four individual spots.
Next up for Madonna is the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Championships Friday and Saturday at Bedford Valley Golf Club in Augusta.
TRACK AND FIELD
Denver Jewell, Alma College (Durand) — Jewell won the javelin at the Charles Gray Invitational Friday at Alma, with a throw of 38.91 meters. He was also seventh in the hammer toss (32.9 meters) and discus (37.81 meters).
Gabriel Baumchen and Zach Kuran, Detroit Mercy (Corunna) — Baumchen took sixth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 1.3 seconds Saturday at the Grizzly PR Classic hosted by Oakland University. He also ran a leg of the 1,600 relay, which finished second in 3:41.2; Kuran ran the first leg of the race.
Kolten Lauer, Indiana Tech (Perry) — Lauer was second in the javelin (174 feet, 8 inches) Friday at the Little State Championships in Marion, Indiana, one of 23 top-10 finishes for the Warriors at the event.
Hunter Berecz, Northwood University (Byron) — Berecz took fifth int he shot put (56-6) and seventh in the discus (151-11) at the Al Owens Invitational Friday at Saturday at Grand Valley State.
Ryan O’Neill, Lake Superior State (Perry) — O’Neill finished the 1,500-meter run in 4:16.79 at the Al Owens Invitational.
Dillon McClintock (Owosso) and Courtney Krupp (New Lothrop), Michigan State — McClintock returned to action April 9 at the Big Ten meet in Indiana, finishing fifth int he 800 run (2:09.35). Krupp took 17th in the 1,500 run (4:37.73) at Saturday’s Big Ten meet, which was also in Indiana. McClintock ran the 1,500 as well but did not finish.
Olivia Krejci, Saginaw Valley State (Byron) — Krejci was 21st in the 1,500 (5:16.59) at Oakland.
FOOTBALL
Gage Palus, Adrian College (Ovid-Elsie) — Palus caught one pass for 8 yards Saturday’s 49-34 win over Albion. The Bulldogs finished their spring season 3-4.
Sam Roose, Olivet College (Owosso) — Roose made all three of his extra-point attempts in Saturday’s 36-21 loss to Trine (Indiana). He also kicked off three times for 135 yards (45.0 average).
BASEBALL
Michael James, Mott CC (Chesaning) — James pitched three scoreless innings in relief, striking out five and walking one in a 9-3 win over Delta College Saturday. He gave up no hits. He got a save Friday in the first game of a doubleheader with the Pioneers, fanning two in the seventh inning of a 7-4 victory.
Duncan Gillett, Davenport University (Corunna) — Gillett was tagged for three runs and three hits in two-thirds of an inning Sunday, but Davenport came back to beat Purdue Northwest 14-5.
Ethan Hollister, Cleary University (Corunna) — Hollister came on as a pinch runner in the bottom of the sixth inning Saturday during an 8-4 loss to Aquinas.
SOFTBALL
Alexis Andrews, Cleary University (Byron) — Andrew hit 4-for-6 and homered in the second game of a doubleheader spilt Sunday with Indiana Tech. She was 0-for-6 in Saturday’s twinbill loss to Northwestern Ohio.
Jessica Eva, Alma College (Morrice) — Eva had one hit and scored a run April 14 as the Scots completed a doubleheader sweep of Kalamazoo College. She had one hit Friday against Olivet a 14-3 victory.
Parker Viele, Lake Erie College (Byron) — Viele was 2-for-4 and scored a run Saturday as the Storm dropped Game 2 of a twinbill to Malone, 10-6.
Kara Mahoney (Laingsburg) and Aubrey Larner (Perry), Lansing CC — Mahoney doubled and drove in three runs Friday in a 16-0 rout of Lake Michigan College. She finished with three hits. Larner was 1-for-1 and scored a run. In the second game of the doubleheader, Mahoney walked twice in a 9-2 loss.
Brooke Hemker (Owosso), Julia Bishiop and Taylor Gross (Chesaning), Mott CC — Hemker had one of her more productive stretches, collecting five hits in an five-game stretch from April 15 to Sunday. She doubled and scored Saturday in a 12-5 win over Schoolcraft, adding an RBI Sunday in a 3-1 loss to Henry Ford.
Gross improved to 11-3 on the mound, going 5-2 over the past week. Gross split against Oakland Community College April 15, fanning four in the twinbill. She beat St. Clair County twice Friday, tossing nine total innings with three strikeouts. She also helped sweep Schoolcraft Saturday with 9 1/3 innings and three more strikeouts; Gross drove in two runs at the plate in the second game. Gross and the Stars lost Sunday to Henry Ford, where she was tagged for nine runs in six innings of a 9-3 defeat; on offense, she scored a run.
Bishop had one hit and an RBI Saturday in a 10-2 win over Schoolcraft.
Greta L’Esperance, Bowling Green (Byron) — L’Esperance hit .473 (9-for-19) in five games last week. The Falcons lost twice to Ohio, but rebounded to beat the Bobcats twice and Toledo once. She was 4-for-4 with two runs and an RBI Saturday in a 10-0 win over Ohio. On Sunday she had two more hits against the Bobcats in a 2-1 win.
Hannah Hollister, Grand Valley State (Corunna) — Hollister had a hit and scored twice Saturday as the Lakers blanked Northwood 5-0. She had one hit April 14 in the first game of a doubleheadder sweep of Ferris State; she scored a run in Game 2.
Elizabeth Coon (Chesaning) and Clover Brandt (Owosso), Lawrence Tech — Coon went 2-for-3 and scored April 15 in a 7-6 loss to Indiana Tech. She was 1-for-2 with a run scored in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Rochester.
Brandt picked up her first collegiate win in the game against Rochester, striking out four over seven innings. She gave up just two hits. She also pitched twice against Aquinas and once against Indiana Tech las week, all losses.
