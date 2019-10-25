CORUNNA — Owosso spoiled Corunna’s Senior Night defeating the Cavaliers in girls swimming and diving, 131-53 ,Thursday.
Owosso had a dominating performance— winning every event and taking the top two spots seven times.
Several Trojans also performed well in multiple individual events. Lily Espinoza won both the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 32.56 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:17.46). Allie Pumford took first in the 50 free (26.52) and 500 free (5:48.61). Macy Irelan won the 100 free (59.44) and the 100 backstroke (1:07.95).
Senior Katie Clevenger, fully healed from an injury, also made her diving return for Owosso Thursday night, winning the diving competition with 213.60 points.
“She (Clevenger) had a good performance,” said Owosso coach Andrew Murray. “I think there’s some things she’d like to get ironed out but (good) for the first time back in about six months.”
Mariah Hall of Corunna dove second with 172.15 points.
Despite the loss, Corunna coach Amy Golombisky said she was pleased with how the team performed.
“Everyone put all of their heart in the pool, we had a few people that swam some things they never swam before and I was very impressed.”
Other solo winners for Owosso were Lily Usher (100 butterfly, 1:10.34) and Kate Grinnell (200 free, 2:15.53).
The Trojans won the 200 medley relay (Lily Davis, Espinoza, Pumford and Mya LaMay, 2:03.41); the 200 free relay (Amanda Brainerd, Pumford, Usher, LaMay, 1:56.51) and the 400 free relay (Irelan, Grinnell, Espinoza, Pumford, 4:12.09.
Even on a tough night for the team, Corunna’s seniors showed up. Marissa Jackson finished second in the 200 free with a time of 2:23.08. Meanwhile Ally Vowell finished second in the 50 free (27.34) and 100 free (59.91).
“They were heavy hitters,” Golombisky said.
And while Murray was pleased with the win, he said knows his team can do better.
“I think we looked a bit tired,” Murray said. “But I think it was overall good for them to get in and compete.”
The Trojans are focused on the tweaking the little things ahead of the conference meet, Murray said.
“We’re just looking to iron out those little details that can make the difference between 16th and 17th place or first and second place finishes,” Murray said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.