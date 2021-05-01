The Argus-Press
WEBBERVILLE — The New Lothrop girls track and field team placed first in the large school division Friday at the Webberville Spartan Invite.
The Hornets scored 119 points.
Clara Krupp won the 800-meter run (2:35.49).
New Lothrop also placed first in the 400 relay (56.07), with Kendra Gross, Chalea Herron, Alexis Miller and Elizabeth Heslip; and the 1600 relay (4:40.57) with Krupp, Clara Mulcahy, Cailyn Adduddel and Heslip.
Morrice finished sixth with 44 points.
