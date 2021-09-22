BYRON — New Lothrop’s volleyball team improved to 2-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference by defeating Byron 27-25, 25-20, 24-26, 25-19 Tuesday.
Carley Martin recorded 22 kills, nine digs and three aces for New Lothrop (9-2 overall). Marissa Rombach had 19 kills with two blocks and Taylor Moore had 42 assists. Hornet Madison Wendling added 18 digs, three aces and served 90 percent. Kara Wendling chipped in five kills.
For Byron, Jessica Zakoor had 27 digs, while Haylee Schott had seven kills, nine digs and four blocks. Maddie Spears registered six blocks.
More stats: New Lothrop — Avery Krupp 4 kills, 2 aces, 10 digs; Grace Osborn 11 digs, 3 aces, 2 kills; Lexi Birchmeier 3 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace. Byron — Kylee Wolanin 10 digs; Violet Schmidt 10 digs, 9 assists.
Durand tops Chesaning
CHESANING — Jade Garske racked up 39 digs, five kills and three aces to lead Durand past Chesaning, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16 Tuesday.
The Railroaders (2-1 MMAC) got 25 digs from Avery Gilson and 13 digs and 10 assists from Sydney Leydig. Jessica Wnslow and Jordyn Lawrence each had three kills with Winslow adding two blocks.
Kylie Florian had 24 digs for the Indians and Hailey Rolf had 16. Ava Devereaux recorded five kills with 11 digs.
Morrice falls to
Genesee Christian
MORRICE — Genesee Christian outlasted Morrice, 23-25, 25-9, 19-25, 25-21, 15-11 Tuesday.
Morrice, 4-3 overall, featured Emma Valentine, with 10 kills, and Abi Beem, with 15 assists. Makenzie Doerner had 16 digs and two aces, while Zora Persichini-Brewer had four kills and four aces.
Kaylee McGowan and Aubrey Rogers each had one block for the Orioles.
