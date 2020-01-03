Madison Birchmeier continues to play well in a key role as a freshman for the Concordia-Ann Arbor women’s basketball team.
The third Birchmeier sibling to play collegiately, the Corunna product started and scored nine points with three assists and four rebounds Dec. 18 in a 70-65 win over Goshen. She got another start Dec. 20 in a 74-64 victory over Grace College, scoring eight points with five rebounds, two steals and an assist.
The freshman capped off 2019 with 11 points, five steals and four assists in Monday’s 113-48 rout of Miami (Ohio)-Hamilton.
For the season, Birchmeier is averaging 5.0 points, 2.2 steals, 2.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game. Her sisters Payton (Marist/Wayne State) and Megan (Indianapolis) — both Corunna alums — also played college ball.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Erin Witt (Ovid-Elsie) and Georgia Hill (Laingsburg), Lansing CC — Witt and Hill each played 31 minutes off the bench in a 64-48 loss Dec. 18 to Mott Community College. Hill had eight points, four steals, five rebounds and two blocks, while Witt had five points, three steals, two assists and three rebounds. It was a rough shooting night overall for the Stars, who shot just 29%; Witt and Hill were a combined 6 of 27.
Cierra Cole, Northwood University (Durand) — Cole saw her most extensive action of the season Dec. 21 against Lawrence Tech, scoring three points in 18 minutes during a 71-52 win. She also had three assists, two steals and a rebound.
Leah Clough, Jackson College (Corunna) — Clough had two assists Dec. 21 in an 81-69 win over Sinclair Community College.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Beau LePage, Aquinas College (Durand) — LePage went 0-for-2 from the floor Dec. 21 in an 88-72 win over Grace Christian. He was 0-for-3 with one steal, one rebound and one assist in Saturday’s 78-65 victory over Calumet St. Joseph.
Matt Mignault, U-M Dearborn (New Lothrop) — Mignault started and had two points and three rebounds in an 81-75 loss to Ohio Christian Dec. 19. He scored five points off the bench Saturday in a 81-74 win over Spring Arbor.
Logan Daniher, Lawrence Tech (Perry) — Daniher had four points, two assists and one rebound in Saturday’s 105-73 loss to Bethel (Indiana).
Logan LePage, Madonna University (Corunna) — LePage played two minutes in an 80-66 win over the hosts Tuesday at Roosevelt University New Year’s Eve Classic.
