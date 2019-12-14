CHESANING — Jake Graves tied the game with a driving lay-in with 2.5 seconds left in regulation and New Lothrop went on to beat Chesaning in overtime, 54-49, Friday.
Graves, a senior guard, scored a team-high 15 points as the Hornets overcame Chesaning’s 14-2 start and the loss of standout center Avery Moore, who fouled out late in the fourth quarter.
Chesaning’s Trent Devereaux had made two free throws with 7.5 seconds left in regulation to put the Indians ahead, 47-45. But Graves, taking the inbounds pass after Devereaux’s makes, dribbled full court and found an opening in the Chesaning defense while laying in the tying points to force overtime.
“I just got the ball, saw a lane and drove,” Graves said. “Kind of the plan was just to create some kind of a play — whatever we could at the end there. They played off us and it came back to bite them.”
New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said he wanted the ball in Graves’ hands in the final few seconds of regulation.
“We pride ourselves on never quitting,” Simons said. “We played to the very last horn and this group has done that. That last play, I put the ball in (Graves’) hands.”
Luke Birchmeier scored 12 points for the Hornets (2-0, 1-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference), while Ty Kohlmann scored nine. Moore had seven points with three blocks before fouling out with 4:42 left in regulation.
Chesaning (1-1, 0-1 MMAC) featured 18 points from Jack Skaryd and 13 from Imari Hall. Chesaning coach Matt Weigl was not available for comment after the game.
Skaryd scored seven points in the first quarter and Hall added six to give Chesaning an early boost. The Hornets shaved the deficit to 16-8 as the first quarter ended.
Chesaning led 23-17 at halftime and 30-28 entering the fourth quarter.
In overtime, Graves put New Lothrop up by two with a left-handed layup. Kohlmann’s three-pointer gave the Hornets a 52-48 edge with 1:48 left. Graves’ final two points finally closed the door in the waning seconds.
Kohlmann scored all eight of his points in the second half. Birchmeier scored six points in the fourth quarter.
“Some calls didn’t go our way but we battled through adversity,” Graves said. “We got a good team win today. And even when you take Avery out, we still have some other guys ready to go in and play.”
NEW LOTHROP 54, CHESANING 49 (OT)
NEW LOTHROP (1-1, 1-0 MMAC): Jake Graves 7 1-4 15, Luke Birchmeier 5 1-5 12, Bryce Richardson 0 1-2 1, Dylan Shaydik 2 0-0 4, Ty Kohlmann 3 0-0 9, Avery Moore 3 0-0 7, Trevor Bishop 2 2-4 6. Totals: 22 4-15 54.
CHESANING (1-1, 0-1 MMAC): Jack Skaryd 5 6-9 18, Imari Hall 5 3-6 13, Michael James 3 0-0 8, Trent Devereaux 1 2-3 4, Ethan Gray 3 0-0 6. Totals: 17 11-18 49.
New Lothrop 8 9 11 19 7 — 54
Chesaning 16 7 7 17 2 — 49
3-Point Goals: Chesaning 4 (Skaryd 2, James 2). New Lothrop 5 (Kohlmann 3, Birchmeier 1, Moore 1).
