DEARBORN — P.J. Maybank of Cheboygan topped Sprink Lake’s Evan McDermott 5-and-4 Thursday to win the Michigan Junior State Amateur at TPC Michigan.
Robert Burns of Grand Blanc was the other big winner on the day. He won the 15-and-under division championship with a 6-and-5 triumph over Vibhav Alokam of Ypsilanti in the final match.
Laingsburg’s Zach Koerner shot 19-over (81-82) in the first two rounds Monday and missed the match play cut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.