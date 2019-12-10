HOLLY — Braden Hoffman and Josh Green hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first two minutes Monday to give Byron a 6-2 lead.
The next 30 minutes were all Holly.
The Bronchos coasted to a season-opening 67-23 nonconference victory on the strength of 10 3-pointers. Byron made things harder for itself by committing 20 turnovers, including 14 in the first half.
“It was a rough first game,” Byron coach Kyle Hopkins said. “But you can’t turn the ball over that much and not put the ball in the basket. You know, 23 points is not going to win you a lot of ball games.”
The loss was Byron’s worst offensive outing since 2016, when it also scored 23 points in a 66-23 first-round district defeat to Pewamo-Westphalia.
Hopkins also gave credit to the taller, faster Bronchos for playing aggressive man-to-man defense and putting a lot of pressure on his team throughout. Holly was able to get its running game going following the Byron turnovers.
“Hopefully we’ll see some improvement after this game,” Hopkins said. “Maybe it will help us out — I don’t know.”
Senior guard Daniel Mathews scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers for Holly. Jacob Welch scored 13 points and Samuel Fleischer added 11 points.
Holly didn’t need any 3s to take control in the first quarter, ending the quarter on a 10-0 run and building a 12-6 lead.
The Bronchos drained four treys in the second and outscored Byron 16-2 in the quarter. Jackson’s spinning move to the basket with 10 seconds left before halftime, made it 28-8 Bronchos at intermission.
It was 46-17 Bronchos after three quarters and the game ended with a running clock.
Green had eight points to lead Byron, while Hoffman finished with five points. Casey Hatfield scored four points, and Jacob Huhn and Caleb Oliver each added three.
“We were up 6-2 at the start but then turnovers is pretty much what cost us the game,” Green said. “They got points off of almost all of those turnovers and all we’ve got to do is work on that.”
Holly’s enrollment (1,102) is nearly three times bigger than Byron’s (342) and it competes in the larger-school Flint Metro League. Even so, Hopkins said his team must focus on the fundamentals and not worry about the opponent.
“We have to concentrate on ourselves first — it doesn’t matter who we are playing,” Hopkins said. “It’s tough to win by scoring just 23 points and turning the ball over 20-plus times. So we’re going to focus on ourselves as we go through the season and hopefully we can improve on those two numbers first and foremost. After that, everything else should hopefully fall into place.”
HOLLY 67, BYRON 23
BYRON (0-1): Josh Green 3 0-0 8, Braden Hoffman 1 2-2 5, Casey Hatfield 2 0-0 4, Jacob Huhn 0 3-5 3, Caleb Oliver 1 1-3 3. Totals: 7 6-10 23.
HOLLY (1-0): Samuel Fleischer 3 2-2 11, Benjamin Cramer 0 2-2 2, Jacob Welch 5 2-2 13, Hunter Jackson 3 3-8 9, Dylan Hignite 4 0-0 8, Ryan Ortiz 2 2-2 7, Vaughn Peters 0 0-2 0, Daniel Mathews 6 0–0 17. Totals: 23 11-18 67.
Byron 6 2 9 6 — 23
Holly 12 16 18 21 — 67
3-Point Goals: Holly 10 (Mathews 5, Fleischer 3, Welch 1, Ortiz 1). Byron (Green 2, Hoffman 1). Turnovers: Holly 10. Byron 20.
