PORTLAND — Gabe Hawes scored 16 points and Zach Hawes had 14 as Laingsburg downed Portland St. Patrick, 68-54, Friday.
Gabe Hawes added five assists, while Zach had six helpers and three steals for Laingsburg (14-3, 12-2 Central Michigan Athletic Conference). Connor Thomas added nine points, while Jesse Gugel added six points and seven rebounds.
The Shamrocks fell to 1-16 overall and 0-14 in conference play.
LAINGSBURG 68,
PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 54
LAINGSBURG (14-3, 12-2 CMAC): Gabe Hawes 16 points, Zach Hawes 14, Connor Thomas 9, Colt Wurm 8, Jesse Kugel 6, Aidan Soeltner 5, Mitchell Morrill 3, Josh Baker 3, Austin Randall 2, Lucas Woodruff 2.
ST. PAT (1-16, 0-14 CMAC): Cross 17 points.
Laingsburg 16 18 19 15 — 68
St. Pat 11 8 14 21 — 54
3-Point Goals: Laingsburg 12 (Zach Hawes 4, Gabe Hawes 3, Thomas 3, Mitchell Merrill 1, Josh Baker 1). Portland St. Patrick 3. Rebounds: Laingsburg (Gugel 7, Gabe Hawes 5). Assists: Laingsburg (Zach Hawes 6, Gabe Hawes 5). Steals: Laingsburg (Gabe Hawes 3, Zach Hawes 3).
