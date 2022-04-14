CHESANING — Ovid-Elsie opened its season with 16-11, 8-4 softball wins over Chesaning Monday.
Gracie Schultz poked three hits for the Marauders in the first game.
Olivia Burt was the winning pitcher, striking out nine and surrendering 16 hits.
In Game 2, Ovid-Elsie’s Zoe Baiz, Allyson Pokorny, Burt and Karigann Cuthbert each stroked one hit apiece for the Marauders.
Kaitlyn Fry was the winning pitcher. She gave up three runs and five hits over four innings with three strikeouts and no walks.
