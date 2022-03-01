BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Morrice sets school steals record in district win

Morrice sets school steals record in district win
LANSING — A school-record 41 steals paved the way to a 49-point playoff win for Morrice, which trounced Webberville 62-13 Monday,
Particularly larcenous was Abi Beem, who had 12 steals that led to 20 points and an unorthodox double-double.
Makenzie Doerner followed with 15 points and Aubrey Rogers had 14.
The Orioles (12-5) advanced to face Central Michigan Athletic Conference runner-up Fowler (17-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lansing Christian High School.
Morrice Scoring: Lily Nowak 1 0-0 2, Makenzie Doerner 5 3-3 15, Kaylee McGowan 0 1-2 1, Abi Beem 8 4-5 20, Albri Larner 1 0-0 3, Savannah Miles 2 0-2 4, Mallory Munro 1 0-2 3, Aubrey Rogers 7 0-0 14. Totals 25 8-14 62.
Potterville 46, Perry 24
BATH — The Perry girls basketball team saw its season come to an end on Monday, falling 46-24 to Potterville in the opening round of the MHSAA Division 3 districts.
The Vikings struck first, canning a 3-pointer in first minute to announce their presence. Perry point guard Grace O’Neill had an answer for that with a triple of her own, but that would be the Ramblers’ only bucket in the opening period, which ended with Potterville up, 11-3.
An eight-point deficit is hardly insurmountable, but no comeback was forthcoming for Perry.
The Ramblers finished the season 4-17.
Flint Powers 54, Durand 44
GOODRICH — A game-high 25 points from Jordyn Lawrence was not enough for Durand in its MHSAA Division 2 district playoff opener against Flint Powers Catholic Monday, as the Railroaders fell 54-44.
Durand led entering the fourth quarter, 41-39, but that narrow advantage wouldn’t hold in the face of some game-breaking defensive plays by Flint Powers’ Emily Bissett and a tight whistle that gave the Chargers the opportunity to go 8-for-12 at the charity stripe.
The Railroaders finished 14-7 on the season.
Durand Scoring: Rebecca Gilbert 1 1-2 3, Jordyn Lawrence 10 0-0 25, Izzy Konesny 3 2-2 8, Mackenzi Aslin 0 2-2 2, Jessica Winslow 2 2-2 6. Totals 16 7-10 44.
Boys Basketball
Montrose 63, New Lothrop 60 (2OT)
NEW LOTHROP — Making up a game from December, New Lothrop lost a hearbreaker to Montrose on Monday, 63-60 in double overtime.
Montrose had a 33-18 lead at the half, but the Hornets came roaring back after the break to force the first overtime, doing most of their work in the fourth quarter, which they won 21-11.
The Hornets were led by Ty Kohlmann, who had 25 points, and Jordan Belmer, who had 16. Both Kohlmann and Belmer lived at the line, with Kolhmann going 12-for-13 from the charity stripe, and Belmer hitting 7-of-8.
Now 8-10 on the year (7-7 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) after the loss, New Lothrop won’t be getting much of a breather. The Hornets play again tonight at St. Charles.
New Lothrop Scoring: Ty Kohlmann 5 12-13 25, Jordan Belmer 4 7-8 16, Cannon Cromwell 4 2-2 10, Ryan Heslip 2 0-0 5, Jaden Curry 1 1-2 3, Greg Henderson 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 23-27 60.
