ST. JOHNS — Twice is nice.
Powered by the 1-2-3 punch of freshman Clarissa Baese, senior Alexis Spitzley and sophomore Piper White, the Ovid-Elsie girls’ cross country team successfully defended its Mid-Michigan Activities Conference title Tuesday on the Marauders’ home course at Uncle John’s Cider Mill.
Ovid-Elsie finished with 31 points, well ahead of second-place New Lothrop’s 63. Otisville Lakeville took third with 64 points, followed by Montrose (94), Chesaning (142), Byron (155) and Durand (155).
Baese’s win in 21 minutes, 4.4 seconds was her first on the varsity level.
“(Clarissa) has been consistent, and she is doing everything right,” Ovid-Elsie coach Wes Diener said.
Spitzley (21:19.41) and White (21:46.9) both placed in the top three in all three league meets.
Ovid-Elsie also got top-20 finishes from junior Kaia Spiess (eighth, 23:22.16) and freshman Audrey Bensinger (18th, 24:39.53) to round out its total. Also supporting the team’s victory were sophomore Madison Thornton (19th, 24:47.34) and seniors Ella Powell (23rd, 25:48.96), Isabella Loynes (27th, 26:34.80) and Alyse Ladiski (36th, 28:13.22).
The Marauders potentially have three races left in their season — the Shiawassee County meet Oct. 22 at Corunna High School and the regional meet Oct. 29 at DeWitt High School. A top-three finish at the regional meet would send the team to Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn for the state finals Nov. 5.
“Our top three are really good. Our fourth is coming on a bit. We just have to get a fifth there,” Diener said.
New Lothrop’s scorers were juniors Josie Bauman (fifth, 23:14.54) and Klara Mulcahy (seventh, 23:16.01), sophomore Lexy Anders (13th, 24:02.79), junior Sara Dammann (15th, 24:10.38) and sophomore Izabella Martinez (24th, personal-best 26:02.70).
Montrose freshman Isabella Nalewyko (sixth, 23:14.67) was the Rams’ top runner, while Chesaning junior Taylor Bailey (12th, 23:59.04), Byron freshman Kory Colbert (29, 26:46.85) and Durand’s Elizabeth Beland (14th, 24:04.53) each paced their teams.
For the boys, Chesaning senior Levi Maier wrapped his fourth win of the season, breaking the tape in 17:32.9. New Lothrop claimed the team conference title with 31 points and were led Tuesday by seniors Cole Yaros (second, 17:54.87) and Ryan Heslip (third, 18:07.90).
Maier said he kept even with Yaros through the first two miles, then looked for an opportunity to make a move. He got that chance with about a half-mile remaining, then went into his home stretch kick buoyed by familiar faces.
“I heard my coach and my dad yelling, then I came around the corner and saw my friends and my family,” Maier said.
Yaros had hoped to catch Maier napping near the finish, but it was not to be.
“He had a stronger kick at the two-mile. I couldn’t quite keep up with him,” Yaros said.
Yaros is hoping for a return trip to Brooklyn Nov. 5 for the state finals Nov. 5. The Hornets advanced as a team his sophomore season, and he qualified on his own last year.
“Last year was a little lonely,” he said. “I’d love to have the whole team out there with me.”
The Indians took second with 63 points, while Otisville Lakeville also tallied 63 points. Following were Ovid-Elsie (66 points), Montrose (117 points) and Byron (172 points). Sophomore Clay Powell (fourth, 18:10.49) led the Marauders, while Montrose freshman Joey Glinski (15th, 19:57.74) and Byron freshman Andon Prestonise (35th, 22;28,75) paced their respective teams.
