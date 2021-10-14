FLUSHING — Owosso ran second at Wednesday’s Flint Metro League Championships and finished second overall in the final conference standings.
The Trojans scored 61 points, trailing only Fenton (51). Goodrich was third (68), while Flushing (101) and Linden (115) completed the top five.
Goodrich’s Kamryn Lauinger was first in 19 minutes, 9.09 seconds.
Owosso freshman Josie Jenkinson ran third in 19:58.47. Sophomore Libby Summerland was seventh (20:36.35) and freshman Julionna West finished ninth (20:43.04). Emma Johnson (15th, 21:14.14) and Claire Agnew (34th, 22:47.33) rounded out the team scoring.
Both Jenkinson and Summerland finished as first-teamers in the Flint Metro League. Owosso coach Brock Holtsclaw was voted Flint Metro League Girls Coach of the Year.
Corunna freshman Hayven Thiel finished 20th (21:31.37) and Cavs’ senior Emma Bruckman ran 53rd (23:55.88). The Cavaliers did not field a complete team and had no official team score.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Corunna sixth, Owosso 10th
FLUSHING — Logan Roka ran 20th in 17:46.80 to lead the Corunna boys to a sixth-place team finish at Wednesday’s Flint Metro League Championships.
Corunna scored 160 points. Linden was first with 44 with Fenton (66) and Clio (82) running second and third, respectively.
Kyle Eberhard of Linden was first in 16:15.90.
Owosso placed 10th with 270 points. Owosso’s Jack Smith finished 23rd in 17:56.47. Kenny Evans of Corunna finished 26th (18:05.34) with teammate Kalon Boilore running 30th (18:18.85).
Owosso’s Corey Gates finished 36th (18:46.29).
Corunna’s Zak Pickler (41st, 19:10.50) and Nicholas Strauch (43rd, 19:15.05) were close behind.
Log In
