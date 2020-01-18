ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie trailed by as many as eight points in the first half, but found its rhythm in the second half en route to a 46-39 victory over New Lothrop Friday.
Caitlyn Walter scored 15 points and Lauren Barton added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Marauders (8-3, 5-2 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference).
“This is huge for us,” Barton said. “We only have two losses in the league. We know that Byron and Chesaning are two tough teams and they are going to be battles. But we want to carry this momentum into those games.”
New Lothrop fell to 5-5 overall and 5-3 in the MMAC despite getting 18 points from Brooke Wenzlick. Madison Wheeler scored nine points on three 3-pointers and Makayla Lienau added seven points.
After Wenzlick scored on a drive to cut the Ovid-Elsie lead to 37-34, Walter made a critical 3-pointer to push the lead back to six with 2:50 left.
“Last week I wasn’t making any shots and this week I’ve been putting in so much work and I said, ‘I need to make my shots,’” Walter said. “And this was the game.”
Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham also praised the defensive work of Longoria — who helped hold Brooke Wenzlick of New Lothrop to four points in the first half.
“Kiah Longoria, our freshman, drew a tough assignment tonight against Wenzlick — she’s a heck of an athlete and she’s mentally tough,” Cunningham said. “But she’s so good you’re not going to hold her down.”
New Lothrop coach James Perry said his team looked crisp for much of the first half but then turnovers came back to haunt his team.
“We came out well and were moving the ball around well and were getting open looks,” Perry said. “But they had a little run in the second quarter and by halftime we let them back in it. It came them confidence and gave them the momentum. We didn’t take care of the basketball and you can’t do that against a team on the road.”
OVID-ELSIE 46, NEW LOTHROP 39
NEW LOTHROP (5-5, 5-3 MMAC): Lauren Riley 0 1-3 1, Makayla Lienau 3 1-2 7, Brooke Wenzlick 7 3-3 18. Madison Wheeler 3 0-0 9, Caela Bushre 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 5-8 39.
OVID-ELSIE (8-3, 5-2 MMAC): Kalista Bancroft 1 0-0 2, Kiah Longoria 3 0-1 6, Tristin Ziola 1 1-2 3, Caitlyn Walter 4 4-6 15, Braylon Byrnes 1 2-4 4, Lauren Barton 4 2-4 10, Madison Cunningham 2 0-0 4, Allison Reppenhagen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 9-17 46.
NL 10 10 9 10 — 39
O-E 6 12 12 16 — 46
3-Point Goals: Ovid-Elsie 3 (Walter 3). New Lothrop 4 (Wheeler 3, Wenzlick 1).
