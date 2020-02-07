Jacob Spiess helped Cleary University’s wrestling team pick up a 31-18 victory Jan. 30 against St. Clair County Community College.
The Perry alumnus won his match at 197 pounds, beating St. Clair’s Thomas Tyson on a 15-1 major decision.
Spiess also wrestled twice Saturday during a pair of dual meets against Marian University and Lourdes University. He beat Lourdes’ Nicholas Caruso on a 1:13 pin and was pinned himself in 2:10 by Marian’s Jack Servies.
WRESTLING
Gus Richter, Alma College (Durand) — Richter won his first match at Saturday’s Pete Willson Invite at Wheaton College on a 5:46 pin. He lost his next two matches and was eliminated.
Cole Hersch, Olivet College (New Lothrop) — Hersch won his first three matches at Wheaton by pin, 7-5 decision and 14-2 major decision. He lost 7-5 in the semifinals and was relegated to the consolation ladder, where he won his first match 11-1. Hersch then lost 6-4 in the third place match.
Austin Wolford, Rochester College (New Lothrop) — Wolford lost via pin to Indiana Tech’s Sam York during a 34-9 dual-meet setback Saturday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Matt Mignault, Michigan-Dearborn (New Lothrop) — Mignault started and scored two points in Saturday’s 70-65 win over Lawrence Tech. He also had four rebounds. Mignault scored 11 points off the bench Wednesday in a 86-78 win over Lourdes, adding a steal, a rebound and an assist.
Logan Daniher, Lawrence Tech (Perry) — Daniher played four minutes against Michigan-Dearborn, committing two fouls.
Beau LePage, Aquinas College (Durand) — LePage started and had a team-high 10 points Wednesday in a 77-57 loss to Siena Heights. He also started Saturday, scoring five points in a 80-66 loss to Rochester.
Mitchel Skym, Lansing CC (Corunna) — Skym had three points each Saturday and Monday in losses Kellogg Community College and Jackson College. He had one rebound and one assist Wednesday in a 94-79 loss to Muskegon Community College.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Madison Birchmeier, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Corunna) — Birchmeier started Saturday and scored nine points with four assists, four rebounds and two steals as the Cardinals rolled 78-43 over Northwestern Ohio. She had three points Wednesday in another start against Rochester, adding an assist and a steal in the 86-64 win.
Georgia Hill (Laingsburg), Lansing CC — Hill scored nine points with six rebounds and three assists Monday in a 59-50 loss to Jackson College. Hill started Saturday’s 59-54 loss to Kellogg, scoring five points with eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks. She grabbed four rebounds Wednesday in a 72-53 loss to Muskegon.
Erin Witt (Ovid-Elsie), Lansing CC — Witt had five points and one assist Saturday against Kellogg. She started against Jackson, but only played seven minutes and missed her only shot attempt.
Leah Clough, Jackson College (Corunna) — Clough played six minutes and had one assist and one rebound in Monday’s win over Lansing Community College. She committed one turnover in Saturday’s 65-49 win over Kalamazoo Valley Community College.
Ila Tuller, Delta College (Corunna) — Tuller had two points Monday as the Pioneer beat Schoolcraft 87-72. She grabbed five rebounds in Wednesday’s 75-53 loss to Wayne County Community College. Tuller also had two boards and two steals Saturday in a 80-49 loss to Mott Community College.
TRACK AND FIELD
Kyle Markley, Olivet College (Byron) — Markley took 48th running unattached for the Comets at Saturday’s Lints Alumni Open at Grand Valley State. He finished in 9:26.03.
Brady Fraiser, Albion College (Chesaning) — Fraiser took eighth in the 200-meter dash (24.15 seconds) Saturday at Baldwin Wallace University. He was also 18th in the 55-meter dash preliminaries and ran a leg of the Brits’ third-place 800 relay team (1:35.51).
Brandon Keys, Saginaw Valley State (Chesaning) — Keys took sixth in the long jump (21 feet, 11/2 inches) Friday at Central Michigan’s Jack Skoog Invitational.
Dillon McClintock, Michigan State (Owosso) — McClintock came in seventh in the 800 run (2:08.33) at Friday and Saturday’s Power Five Invitational at Michigan.
Kolten Lauer, Indiana Tech (Perry) — Lauer took 20th in the weight throw (39-71/4) and 21st in the shot put (39-7) at Grand Valley.
Noah Jacobs, Wisconsin (Corunna) — Jacobs placed sixth during the 1-mile race (4:16:05) Saturday at the Indiana Indoor Relays.
Ryan Schwab, Detroit Mercy (Corunna) — Schwab took 23rd in the 5,000 run (16:08.65) at last Friday and Saturday’s Mid-Major Invite at Youngstown State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.