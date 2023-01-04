MOUNT PLEASANT — Senior guard Peyton TerMeer scored 20 points to lead Corunna past Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, 65-39, Tuesday.
Braylon Socia delivered 12 points, nine rebounds and five steals for the Cavaliers (6-1 overall) while Tarick Bower supplied 10 points and six assists.
Corunna finished with 11 3-pointers with TerMeer supplying four “triples.”
Sacred Heart fell to 4-1 overall.
DURAND — In its first home game of the season, Durand downed Owosso 86-29 while shooting 17 of 28 from 3-point territory.
Gabe Lynn scored 30 points with shooting 8 of 10 from 3-point territory. Lynn added five rebounds, four steals and four assists. The Railroaders (7-1) also got 19 points from Kwin Knapp, who shot 5 of 6 from three’s. Markell Tate scored 14 points with two 3-pointers. Austin Kelley had six assists and six rebounds.
Laingsburg 68, St. Pats 23
PORTLAND — Laingsburg improved to 6-0 for the season with a decisive 68-23 victory over Portland St. Patrick Tuesday.
The Wolfpack improved to 2-0 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.
St. Patrick fell to 1-2 and 1-3.
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie handed Ithaca its first loss in girls basketball play this season, 55-44, Tuesday as three Marauders reached double figures in scoring
Evalyn Cole had 12 points, four steals and four assists for the winning side (6-2) while Ava Bates had 11 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three assists and Braeden Tokar added 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Kiah Longoria and Hailee Campbell each scored nine points.
Ithaca fell to 7-1 on the season.
“It was a big win for us tonight against a previously-unbeaten Ithaca team,” said O-E coach Ryan Cunningham. “Longoria and (Izzy) Loynes did a great job on their top player, holding her to 7 points when she’s been averaging 33.”
GOODRICH — Goodrich improved to 8-0 while beating New Lothrop 53-28 Tuesday.
New Lothrop (4-3) featured the eight-point scoring of Kelsey Kohlmann. Marissa Rombach scored seven oints and Ava Thorsby added five points hwile Ashlyn Orr had six rebounds.
“Goodrich outplayed us tonight,” said New Lothrop coach Jim Perry. “They shot well from three — making 10 threes but we weren’t good enough on the defensive end.”
