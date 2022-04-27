ELSIE — Kiah Longoria recorded a hat trick and Ovid-Elsie’s girls soccer team blanked Otisville-LakeVille 8-0 Tuesday
Hailee Campbell and Emma Del Bosque each scored twice and Hadley Bukantis scored once for the Marauders (7-1, 4-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference), who led in shots on goal, 21-2.
Ava Bates made two saves for the Marauders, who led 3-0 at halftime.
“We definitely came out of the gates slow,” Ovid-Elsie coach Craig Thelen said. “But as disappointed as I was with our lackluster start, I couldn’t be more impressed with how we came out in the second half. Kiah Longoria led the second half charge with her energy and willingness to get back on defense, while still netting a hat trick.”
LakeVille fell to 2-4-1 overall and 1-3 in the MMAC.
Byron 4, Durand 0
DURAND — Byron defeated Durand 4-0 Tuesday.
The Eagles (3-6-1, 2-2-1 MMAC) got goals from Mya Foster, Sophie Kerkhoven, Hannah Franks and Juul Haartmans.
Pearl Schmidt made nine saves for the Eagles, who led 3-0 at halftime.
Joey Seigle had one assist for Byron.
Durand fell to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the MMAC.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Perry 58, Maple Valley 43
VERMONTVILLE — Rease Teel won the 100-meter dash (11.53 seconds) and 200 dash (23.88) to lead the Perry boys past Vermontville Maple Valley, 58-43, Tuesday.
The Ramblers improved to 2-2 in dual meets.
Ethan Hardy was first for Perry in the shot put (34 feet, 11/2 inches) and the discus (89-61/2).
Other individual winners for the Ramblers were Jonah Smith (110 hurdles, 19.40), Sawyer Beardslee (300 hurdles, 51.29) and David Zheng (long jump, 17-10).
Perry was also first in the 400 relay with Beardslee, Brody Webb, Michael Dillon and Nathaniel Cochrane (51.61) and the 3,200 relay with Blake Bawks, Tyler Hull, Zheng and Locan Crank (11.49).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Perry 58, Maple Valley 16
VERMONTVILLE — Grace O’Neill was first in the 1,600-meter run (6:18) and the 3,200 run (13:30) and the Perry girls track team defeated Maple Valley 58-16 Tuesday.
The Ramblers rose to 3-1 in dual-meet action.
Other individual winners for Perry were Kallie Brown (100 dash, 13.78), Jayden Sadler (100 hurdles, 20.34), Dakota Cramar (200 dash, 33.77), Sydney Rose (shot put, 30-1), Breanna Positano (discus (82-3) and Anna Nixon (long jump, 16-3).
Perry also won the 400 relay with Brown, Jayden Johnson, Nixon and Abigail Cochrane (57.87) and the 800 relay with Sadler, Zenna Leitelt, Cramar and Cochrane (2:10.36).
SOFTBALL
LakeVille sweeps Chesaning
OTISVILLE — LakeVille swept Chesaning, 16-1 and 10-2, Monday.
The Indians were held to just three hits in the first game. Hannah Cooper lined two hits, including a double for Chesaning. Hailey Rolfe had the other hit.
Rolfe delivered two hits for Chesaning in the nightcap. Marenda Jones, Ellie DuRussel and Charley Mahan also hit safely for the Indians.
Chesaning fell to 0-8 overall and 0-4 in the MMAC.
