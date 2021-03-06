NEW LOTHROP — After holding New Lothrop to just two first-quarter points, Ovid-Elsie turned to its offense to break things open.
Dylan Carman drained back-to-back 3-pointers to start the second quarter to stake Ovid-Elsie a 16-2 lead, and the Marauders stayed perfect in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference with a 46-30 road win over the Hornets.
Carman, a 6-foot-2 junior, finished with a team-high 13 points, with nine coming in the second quarter. He shot 4-for-8 from the field. Carman said some kick-backs were open and the Marauders were able to take advantage with six 3-pointers — three in each half.
“We knew they were going to play zone and we knew we had shooters — so that was a big thing we wanted to do,” Carman said. “Get inside and get it back out to our shooters. Then they went to the man and it slowed us down a bit.”
Ovid-Elsie (7-1, 4-0 MMAC) took a 19-8 lead into the halftime locker room and kept New Lothrop at bay in the second half. The Marauders extended the lead to 34-16 after three quarters.
Marauders coach Josh Latz said it was a game the Marauders struggled offensively overall, but Carman gave the team a boost.
“Dylan is one of those guys who we have been challenging to be a little more aggressive because he is such a good shooter,” Latz said. “He’s so gosh darn unselfish. It’s a great attribute to have. But sometimes it’s, ‘Dylan we want you to be a little more aggressive and take some more shots.’”
Ovid-Elsie limited itself to just seven turnovers while forcing New Lothrop into 15.
Adam Barton finished with eight points for the Marauders, with Jackson Thornton adding seven points with nine rebounds.
New Lothrop (2-4, 2-1 MMAC) was limited to Jordan Belmer’s basket in the first eight minutes. Drew Kohlmann finished with eight points for the Hornets. Matt Kieffer scored seven points, while Jayden Galloup scored six, all in the fourth quarter.
Points, however, continue to be hard to come by for the Hornets, who were held below 40 for the second straight game. Durand beat New Lothrop 47-35 Tuesday, which was the Hornets’ first game since Feb. 20 due to a COVID-19 related pause.
“We’re definitely taking steps in the right direction,” New Lothrop head coach Brady Simons said. “We’re just kind of getting back and getting our legs under us. But give Ovid-Elsie credit. They are a real solid team but I’m real proud of the way my guys competed tonight. We got after it on the defensive end and played most of the game man-to-man, which is not normally what we play … We are just struggling to score right now.”
For the Marauders, it wasn’t a perfect game either, but it was a game Latz will take.
“I guess we’re proud of the way we defended,” Latz said. “We only gave up eight points in the first half. We preach and preach and preach that in practice — defense.”
Ovid-Elsie scoring: Dylan Carman 4 3-4 13, Cal Byrnes 0 2-2 2, Jackson Thornton 2 3-6 7, Adam Barton 3 0-0 8, Colin Fluharty 2 0-0 2, Clay Wittenberg 2 0-1 4, Logan Thompson 1 3-5 6, Jacob Schaub 0 1-2 1, Jacob Tomasek 1 0-0 3.
New Lothrop scoring: Matt Kieffer 3 1-1 7, drew Kohlmann 3 0-0 8, Jordan Belmer 2 0-0 5, Jaden Beasley-Curry 2 0-0 4, Jayden Galloup 2 1-2 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.