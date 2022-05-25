CHESANING — Chesaning’s boys and New Lothrop’s girls reigned as Mid-Michigan Activities Conference track and field champions Tuesday.
Both won all three league jamborees and put the finishing touches on league championships at Morningstar Field.
Chesaning totaled points 187 points Tuesday, holding off second-place Ovid-Elsie (1141/2). Next came Montrose (90), New Lothrop (83), Byron (79), Durand (57), LakeVille (23 1/2) and Mt. Morris (6).
New Lothrop’s girls, repeating as conference champions, scored a meet-high 184 1/2 points. Chesaning was a close second at 165 with Ovid-Elsie running third (127 1/2). Then came LakeVille (62), Durand (52 1/2), Byron (39 1/2) and Montrose (14).
Senior Levi Maier led the title charge for the Chesaning boys by winning the 800-meter run (2:00.76) and the 1600 run (4:33.33), eclipsing second-place Chase Hobson of Montrose in both races.
Maier also anchored Chesaning’s 1,600 relay at the close of the night. Corbin Walker, Henry Hill and Reese Greenfelder were the first three runners, respectively, on the relay as the Indians won in 3:39.06.
The league championship was the culmination of a year’s work of determination, said Maier.
“We all just went out and we had fun — really that’s all I have to say,” Maier said. “We had so much fun. It was a great day — a conference championship and I’m just happy to be here. It really means a lot. Last year, I got quarantined and we lost the conference championship because Corbin Walker and I were both gone (due to COVID protocol). It means a lot to come back the next year and win the conference.”
Chesaning coach Dylan Harrington said the Indians came in hungry.
“The boys really wanted it,” Harrington said. “They came out and competed and the girls came out strong as well. The boys were real strong throughout the league competition and it really showed today.”
Also placing first for Chesaning’s boys were Brenden Quackenbush (shot put, 52 feet, 8 1/2 inches), Caleb Walker (110 hurdles, 17.09) and the 3,200 relay team of Chaz Slankard, Caleb Walker, Hayden Williams and Corbin Walker (8:56.08).
The Ovid-Elsie boys featured the first-place performances of Tryce Tokar (pole vault, 13-9) and Clay Wenzlick (long jump, 19-5 1/4). Tokar cleared 13-9 and then tried for the Ovid-Elsie school record but missed at 14-7 three times.
“We were close but I just couldn’t get it,” Tokar said. “I would say my last try was the closest. I’d say if I can finish at the top of the pole then I can be able to clear it.”
New Lothrop’s boys won the 800 relay as Nolan Mulcahy, Kaven Unangst, Dominic Casciano and Nick Barnette teamed up for a 1:37.18 time.
Byron’s Caden Aldrich was a three-time league champion. The senior won the 200 dash (23.93), the 400 dash (53.92) and was part of the Eagles’ 400 relay title with Cole Laier, James Miller and Nathan Webster. They clocked a 45.55 winning time.
“I felt pretty good,” Aldrich said. “I ended up getting a PR in the 400.”
Durand got a pair of league titles from Evan Samson. The Railroader junior won the high jump at 6-2 and the 300 hurdles in 42.72.
“I didn’t get my PR in the high jump (6-4) but I have qualified for the states and I’m trying to get in the top three,” Samson said. “I’m trying to get over my 6-4 and I want to get 6-5.”
NEW LOTHROP GIRLS REPEAT
The New Lothrop girls were presented with roses after clinching their second straight league title. Not counting 2020, when COVID canceled the track and field season for all Michigan schools, New Lothrop has won league titles in eight of the past nine years.
Senior Clara Krupp was a three-time individual champion, placing first in the 800 run (2:30.93), 1,600 run (5:43.34) and 3,200 run (12:51.20).
Clara Krupp’s fourth victory came in the 3,200 relay, where she teamed with Ally Andres, Klara Mulcahy and Josie Bauman (10:38.41).
“It went pretty well,” the senior said. “We PR’d in the (3,200 relay) today.”
New Lothrop coach Tim Krupp said the relays were one of the keys on Tuesday to winning the championship.
“We won three of the four relays,” the coach said. “The 3,200 relay ran a season best by like 25 seconds, big day, and our (800) had a great day. So our relays were strong … Clara (Krupp) had a big day. Running the 800, 1600 and 3200 are tough and the (3,200 relay) as well. She ran over four miles today. That’s a lot to ask and I try not to do that too often but I knew she could do it … Ally Andres had a big day too. She won the 400 and was part of two relay wins.”
Andres won the 400 run in 1:05.04.
New Lothrop also won the 800 relay, with Emma Bishop, Elizabeth Heslip, Laina Yates and Andres (1:53.69); and the 400 relay, with Lilly Bruff, Heslip, Ashlyn Albert and Yates (54.43).
“Our team works really hard every year and we always try to be at the top and to work together,” Heslip said. “We are always making sure that we come to practice every day working our hardest. And we just came out today to give it our all.”
Chesaning featured individual champions Avery Beckman (pole vault, 9-3), Aurali Garcia (high jump, 4-9), Hannah Oakes (discus (81-4) and Kyla Jackson (shot put, 34-0).
The Indians also won the 1,600 relay with Makayla Reiber, Reid Fraiser, Avery Beckman and Oakes (4:32.28).
Ovid-Elsie’s Jessica Kozlowski won the 100 hurdles (17.40) while Durand’s Logan Zerka was first in the 300 hurdles (51.01).
“At the beginning, I was very nervous and shaky,” Zerka said. “But I really wanted to reach my PR — I don’t really think I did but it was so close.”
