NEW LOTHROP — Luke Birchmeier scored 17 points and Jake Graves added 13 as short-handed New Lothrop routed Montrose, 65-38, Thursday in boys basketball action.
The Hornets improved to 13-2 and 10-1 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference, even without the services of injured senior Avery Moore.
“We got off to a great start tonight and we shot the ball extremely well,” New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said. “Our defense was also a big key, holding Montrose to 16 at the half and 38 for the game. Avery (Moore) was out tonight with an injury and I thought that Luke and Jacob really stepped up their game tonight in his absence.”
Bryce Richardson scored nine points for New Lothrop while Dylan Shaydik scored six points and Ty Kohlmann scored five.
Montrose fell to 0-12 and 0-9 in the MMAC.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NEW LOTHROP 65, MONTROSE 38
MONTROSE (0-12, 0-9 MMAC): No details reported.
NEW LOTHROP (13-2, 10-1 MMAC): Luke Birchmeier 5 6-6 17, Jake Graves 5 3-8 13, Bryce RIchardson 3 1-2 9, Dylan Shaydik 2 0-0 6, Ty Kohlmann 1 2-2 5, Trevor Eustace 2 0–0 4, Drew Kohlmann 1 0-0 3, Matt Kiefer 2 0-0 4, Jayden Gallup 2 0-1 4. Totals: 23 12-19 65.
Montrose 5 6 14 13 — 38
New Lothrop 18 22 12 13 — 65
3-Point Goals: New Lothrop 7 (Birchmeier 1, Richardson 2, Shaydik 2, Ty Kohlmann 1, Drew Kohlmann 1).
