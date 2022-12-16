Blake Binger

Owosso sophomore Blake Binger wins the 500-yard freestyle against visiting Corunna Thursday. Binger won the race in 5 minutes, 56.68 seconds. He also won the 200 free and helped the Trojans prevail in the 400 free relay as Owosso defeated Corunna, 105-74, to start their dual-meet campaign with a bang.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

OWOSSO — Owosso got the early jump on Corunna and never let up, leading from wire-to-wire to capture a 105-74 victory at home Thursday night.

Liam McGraw, Evan Livingston, Peyton Dwyer and Brennen Baran won the first event — the 200-yard medley relay in 2:05.49, nipping Corunna’s Gabriel Aldrich, Sully Martin, Caden Earl and Cole Binger by less than one-tenth of a second.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.