OWOSSO — Owosso got the early jump on Corunna and never let up, leading from wire-to-wire to capture a 105-74 victory at home Thursday night.
Liam McGraw, Evan Livingston, Peyton Dwyer and Brennen Baran won the first event — the 200-yard medley relay in 2:05.49, nipping Corunna’s Gabriel Aldrich, Sully Martin, Caden Earl and Cole Binger by less than one-tenth of a second.
The Trojans (1-0 dual meets) made that 10-4 lead stand up, building a 35-27 lead entering the diving competition. Owosso went 1-2 off the board thanks to winner Danica Dwyer and runner-up Max Baade and the lead grew to 45-27.
Blake Binger was a three-time winner for the Trojans, ruling the 200 free (203.95), the 500 free (5:56.68) and helping Owosso win the 400 free relay with Nick Nidiffer, Baran and brother Alex Binger, who anchored the victory.
Blake Binger was asked how big the rivalry win was.
“It’s decent, it’s a nice win especially since it’sCorunna — it’s a nice rivalry win and especially since it’s at home, too,” Binger said. “I’d say the key was our depth on the team. We all show up for practice and get our work done everyday.”
McGraw delivered Owosso’s other first-place performance, winning the 100 backstroke in 1:15.08.
“The win is an amazing start to the season,” McGraw said. “It’s great to have everybody back. It’s always the first week is the hardest but once you get that win it really shows.”
First-place finishes were even at 6-apiece but it was the Trojans’ depth which won out in the end.
Corunna (1-2) featured the talents of senior Grant Kerry, first in the 50 free (23.95) and 100 free (55.78). Kerry also anchored the Cavaliers’ victory in the 200 free relay with Nolan Carr, Sully Martin and Caden Earl (1:42.70).
Carr won both the 200 individual medley (2:32.54) and the 100 breaststroke (1:18.21) for the Cavs while teammate Earl was tops in the 100 butterfly (1:04.70).
But Corunna head coach Camron Nellis said Owosso was the deeper team this time around.
“I can tell you that this is the deepest I’ve seen Owosso in a long time,” Nellis said. “Marcy has done a phenomenal job in building this program up. For our team, Payton Chandler had some amazing drops and so did Nolan Carr, my freshman. I mean they just had phenomenal swims. Grant Kerry, obviously, he is a stud.”
Corunna has a relatively small team with 15 swimmers including nine freshman but the future looks bright, he said.
“We all have rebuilding years and this is finally my year that I have to build with nine freshman,” Nellis said. “And I’ve got six really good eighth-graders that I’m trying to develope who are coming up … In my mind it was a win because we had so many PRs.”
Owosso head coach Marcy Binger said her younger swimmers are also stepping up.
“It was nice to see some of our underclassmen step up,” said the Trojan coach. “We had some sophomores who stepped up and took some first-place multiple first-place finishes and that was super helpful in individual events. We have three new freshman divers — we didn’t have divers last year and that’s a big advantage for us this year.”
