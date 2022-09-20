OWOSSO — The Owosso girls golf team won on Senior Night, downing Holly 288-300 Monday.
Natalie Thayer led the Trojans with a personal-best 68.
Updated: September 20, 2022 @ 3:08 pm
The win lifted Owosso to 1-7 in the Flint Metro League. Holly fell to 4-5 in the conference.
Provost, Lampron lead Perry
PERRY — Perry’s Emily Provost shot 107 for 30th place in Division 2 and teammate Addy Lampron shot 108 for 31st place during the Dick Sporting Goods Invitational Friday at Glenbrier Golf Course.
Perry finished sixth in the Division 2 team standings with a 452. Byron placed seventh at 482 and Durand was ninth at 514. Frankenmuth was first out of nine teams in the division at 410.
Byron’s Lily Miller finished at 110 while teammate Zoey Curtis shot 114, Perry’s Neela Willson shot 116 and Durand’s Jordyn Lawrence shot 119.
Almont’s Jesse Kautz was the Division 2 medalist with an 85.
South Lyon’s Kavivn Wisniewski was the Division 1 medalist with a 75.
South Lyon also placed first among Division 1 schools with a 324.
BOYS SOCCER
Byron 5, Perry 0
PERRY — Mason Stark scored a hat trick and Byron blanked Perry 5-0 Monday.
Trevor Ritter and Colten Royer also scored for the Eagles (5-5-1 overall).
Ritter made four saves for Byron. Teammates Elwood Lawler, with three saves, and Braylen Brown, with one, also helped preserve the shutout.
Byron led 2-0 at halftime.
Perry fell to 6-5-1 overall.
Flushing 5, Corunna 1
FLUSHING — Andrew Meyer scored off an assist from Braden Andrejack, but Corunna fell 5-1 to host Flushing Monday.
The two teams battled to a 0-0 draw for the first 25 minutes. Sophomore goalkeeper Paul Galesk helped the Cavaliers stay in it. Flushing took a 1-0 lead that was answered by Meyer’s goal.
The Raiders took a 3-1 lead into the halftime break.
