OWOSSO — Owosso downed Clio 9-3 Monday in a softball showdown for first place in the Flint Metro Stars Division.
The Trojans and Mustangs finished the Flint Metro Stars Division regular season with identical 17-3 league marks and shared the league title. Owosso, however, will represent the Stars Division in Thursday’s 4 p.m. crossover battle at Owosso against the Flint Metro League Stripes Division winner.
Macy Irelan struck out 15 through seven innings for Owosso, allowing three runs. Juliana Loomis batted 4-for-4 for the Trojans. Lexi Hemker, Irelan and Jamie Maier also had multiple hits for Owosso.
Ava Taylor took the loss for Clio.
Short-handed Laingsburg splits
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg and Saranac split a Central Michigan Athletic Conference doubleheader Monday.
The visitors won the first game 4-3, while Laingsburg earned a 13-3 victory in five innings in Game 2.
“We played with only nine players and called two players up as reserves,” Laingsburg coach Jeff Cheadle said. “We’ve had some COVID issues.”
Laingsburg (11-6 overall, 4-4 CMAC) featured the pitching of Addyson Buchin in Game 2. Buchin struck out 11 and walked two while going all five innings.
Ashley Bila batted 3-for-3 and scored three runs for Laingsburg. Buchin batted 3-for-4 with three doubles and six RBIs while Hailey Bila lined a two-run homer, her sixth home run of the season.
Ashley Bila lined three hits while Buchin and Ella Merrell each had two hits in the opener. Merrell had a double.
Kailey Cataline took the loss, throwing seven innings with three strikeouts and two walks. She gave up 13 hits.
Leslie doubles up Perry
PERRY — Leslie defeated Perry twice, 10-0 and 8-2, Monday.
Ella Kloeckner tagged the Ramblers’ lone hit in Game 1. Ada Bradford was the winning pitcher for Leslie. She struck out nine and walked two.
Sara Austin took the loss. She gave up nine runs and seven hits. Austin struck out three and walked four.
Perry’s Teagen Hallock laced two hits in the nightcap.
Maddison Kloeckner took the loss. She gave up eight runs on 11 hits.
Goodrich sweeps Corunna
CORUNNA — Goodrich kept Corunna winless, 8-1 and 15-1, Monday.
The Cavaliers (0-20 Flint Metro Stars) were limited to one hit in the first game. Addy Henry got the hit for the Cavaliers.
Henry took the pitching loss, striking out a season-high 12 batters through seven innings. She walked one.
In the nightcap, Corunna’s offense was led by Grace Crowe (1-for-1) and Jenna Bauman (1-for-1, one run scored). Maddie Shuster started and pitched two innings, striking out one and walking none. Henry threw an inning, striking out one and walking one.
Goodrich improved to 5-15 in the Flint Metro Stars Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.