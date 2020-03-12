BATH — A heavy dose of defense paid off for Laingsburg.
Gabe Hawes and Connor Thomas each scored 12 points and the Wolfpack defeated Dansville 55-29 Wednesday in a Division 3 boys basketball district semifinal. Jesse Gugel had four assists and joined Hawes with six rebounds.
Zach Hawes added eight points for Laingsburg.
Laingsburg (19-2) will battle Bath (11-11) in Friday’s Division 3 district championship game set for 6 p.m. at Bath. The Wolfpack have already beaten the Bees twice this season, 75-63 and 56-41.
Bath defeated Charyl Stockwell 57-38 in Wednesday’s early semifinal at Bath.
Lansing Christian 54, Morrice 38
WEBBERVILLE — James Felton scored 22 points and Lansing Christian sidelined Morrice 54-38 in a Division 4 district semifinal Wednesday.
The Pilgrims (8-13) outscored the Orioles 21-10 in the fourth quarter. Lansing Christian will face Webberville in the district finals Friday at 7 p.m.
Peyton Smith scored 11 points with seven rebounds for Morrice (9-13). Hunter McGowan added 10 points, four steals and three assists. Shane Cole scored eight points.
Division 3 District at Bath
LAINGSBURG 55, DANSVILLE 29
Dansville (8-14, 7-10): Nelson 6 14 Totals: 11 29.
Laingsburg (19-2, 15-1): Gabe Hawes 4 12, Connor Thomas 4 12, Zach Hawes 3 8, Jesse Gugel 3 7 Totals: 20 55.
Dansville 5 9 6 9 — 29
Laingsburg 9 11 16 19 — 55
3-Point Goals: Laingsburg 8 (Thomas 4).
