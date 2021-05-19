BYRON — Chesaning captured a pair of 12-1 wins Monday over Byron.
Ellie DuRussel earned the pitching win in Game 1. She went five innings and without an earned run and had with 10 strikeouts and five walks. She gave up one hit.
Haily Rolfe drove in three runs for the Indians (10-3, 6-6 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) with two doubles. Abbey VanHarren doubled and homered with two RBIs.
In Game 2, Chesaning wais aided by 11 hits and eight walks. DuRussel drove in four runs and joined Kylie Florian, Rolfe and Ava Devereaux with two hits.
Devereaux got the win in the circle. She worked five innings and allowed six hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.
“We played all around better today, more like I think this team is capable of,” Chesaning coach Ron Poyer said.
Ovid-Elsie takes
two from Mt. Morris
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie won twice over visiting Mt. Morris, 13-0 and 20-5, Monday.
Olivia Burt pitched a two-hit shutout in Game 1 with 10 strikeouts and no walks over five innings.
The Marauders had 12 stolen bases. Maddisyn Miller recorded three hits and four stolen bases. Ovid-Elsie had 12 hits.
In the five-inning Game 2, the Marauder pitcher Kaitlyn Fry picked up the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.