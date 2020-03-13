PERRY —Perry girls basketball head coach Tim Beebe resigned from his position with the program, it was announced Friday.
Beebe began coaching the Ramblers in 2014-15 when he helped guide Perry to an 18-4 record and a Greater Lansing Activities Conference championship. He spent five more seasons with the Ramblers, amassing a 76-49 record and two more conference titles along the way.
Beebe leaves Perry with a .764 win percentage against conference opponents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.